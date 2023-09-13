Good Morning Rivesville!
i hope everyone is well. I don’t know about you but I sure am looking forward to the cooler weather that we are supposed to get.
I would like to invite folks to come to the Main Street Rivesville meeting being held Thursday, Sept. 14 at Short Story Brewing Co. on Fairmont Road. Main Street has lots of exciting things going on in the next few months and could use plenty of help! Come see what it’s all about.
Don’t forget the Fall Revival at Rivesville Baptist Church running Sept. 17-20 with Rick Arrowood. On Sept. 17, Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., regular church service at 11, lunch will follow and following the luncheon their will be an afternoon revival service at 1:15 p.m. The revival service Monday-Wednesday begins at 7 p.m. Bill Toothman is the pastor of RBC. The church is located on Main Street.
Rivesville United Methodist Church, located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets, invites everyone to attend the community get together and back to school bash on Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. There will be food, games & fun! If you have any questions call Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Rivesville Elem/Middle school will hold their Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 22 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this fun event. Their will be food and fun, so come out and see old and new friends. Game tickets will be 4 for $1. Hope to see you there.
Rivesville Youth Baseball will hold a Fall Harvest Festival at Baxter Field/Firehouse on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you would like to participate in this event as a crafter/vendor call 304-282-0145 or 304-657-4599. You can also email rivesvilleyouthbaseball2023@gmail.com. This event is sponsored by Rivesville Youth Baseball. Please respond by Sept. 18 if interested in participating.
North Marion Band will hold Bingo Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Knights of Columbus located on Mary Lou Retton Drive, the doors will open at 12 noon, Bingo starts at 2, the tickets are $25. Tickets will be available from band members or message the event to get them. Tickets will also be available at the door. This is a theme basket bingo. Concessions will be available.
I’d like to share I will be getting the Wildlife Calendars very soon, keep your eyes open here.
If you missed the Vocal Tapestry concert held a couple weeks ago you’ll be happy to know they will be presenting a show in December, I’ll more information as it becomes available.
Upcoming events
Sept. 23: Craft/Vendor Show at Everlasting Church
Sept. 30: Craft Show, Fairmont Armory from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Birthday wishes
Jeanie Shaver, Nancy Lowe, Nickie Conrad, Meredith Crawley, Ivan Holly, Margaret Furgason, Leslie Keener, Amber Luketic, Missy Crawley, Mike Caputo, Maddie Owens, and I’d like to send a great big birthday wish to my grandson Easton who will turn 8 on Sunday, Sept. 17. I can’t believe this little guy is growing up so much, he has such a big heart and is so sweet(oh he has his moments) Happy Birthday Easton, Gigi loves you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!
Birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Barbara and Mark Dorsey and Carole and Tom Heck. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have any news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Until next time drive safe we love our kids! Let’s go Mountaineers! Let’s gooo Bucs!
