Who doesn’t love cauliflower? Well, some folks as it isn’t very exciting unless it is covered in something like ranch dressing or cheese. A friend recently shared a recipe that we tried and fell in love with. The hubbs usually just steams the florets and adds it as a side dish to a meal, which is very nice, but this recipe only takes a few steps to make a savory, flavor filled side dish. Choose a small to medium size head, clean leaves and large stem so it will set flat, wash thoroughly. Boil water in a pot large enough to accommodate cauliflower head. Place whole head in boiling water and boil for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove, drain and pat dry with paper towels or tea towel, place on baking sheet with complete sides or a baking pan. Let cool a few minutes. Mix 1 cup of mayonnaise and 1 cup grated parmesan cheese, cover the whole head with mayo mixture. Sprinkle with garlic and dried parsley as an option. Bake, uncovered in a preheated 400 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, longer if you want the cheese a little more brown. We actually got a really large head of cauliflower and ate this as a side dish for three days and it still maintained its flavor! So note the recommendation of a small or medium size head! Note also that there will be a generous amount of oil released from the mayo so make sure your baking sheet has complete sides.
Town council
Council met Feb. 2. Council approved minutes from Jan. 5 meeting and also from a Jan. 7 special meeting. Treasurer reports that almost six months into the current budget most items are coming in slightly under budget. Additional expenses for plowing are to be expected. Council has received seven resumes and applications for town solicitor. Discussion followed on procedure to interview and review applications. Council set Feb. 16 as a potential interview date and town clerk will contact those wishing an interview in person or via Zoom.
Council made a motion to accept bid of $9,986.63 on generator for town hall. It was suggested to request that the Lions Club make a small donation toward the cost as they will receive a switch for use also with a minimal cost of $200.
Staff paid holidays: council again discussed the paid holidays for the staff and after discussion the cost of the paying each employee for nine holidays will be presented at the next meeting. Maintenance: an ad for a maintenance person to cut grass will begin in February. A community member who has been volunteering time is interested in the position and his resume will be reviewed. A hire will be made at the March council meeting.
Police: K9 re-certification will take place Feb. 10-12 All of Officer Wilson’s training is up to date and he is awaiting one final test to be scheduled. Purchase of vests that need to be updated for both officers has been approved by council. Officer Wilson researched various companies and costs and the Bundle Suit was the safest most cost effective purchase at approximately $1,300 per vest. Another rifle purchase for officers will be researched.
Fire: proposed closing the pop fund that hasn’t been used recently and depositing the $128.45 into another fire department account, motion to approve was made by council. Company will be scheduled for an ISO (Insurance Services Office) inspection. The ISO scores fire departments on how they are doing against its organization’s standards to determine property insurance costs. A hydrant will be placed on Route. 250 near the intersection of Tennants Body shop and Katy Road.
Mass Communication Lines are changing and will use same communication platform as many other emergency services. Entrance road to fire station has noted deterioration that continues to worsen, gravel was placed in an attempt to repair but seemed it did not alleviate the situation, and underlying issues should be reviewed as to what is causing the problem with discussion following. Maintenance: new camera has been purchased and thanks to council for assistance in purchase. A mutual aid request for its use by the city of Fairmont was mentioned and the council approved the assistance as Fairmont assists our town in certain matters. Barrackville maintenance staff will operate the equipment when needed by the city.
Forty tons of cinders have been used so far on roads and there is still a 150 ton reserve which should be sufficient for the winter and more will be purchased in the spring. New truck should be in the area soon and ready for delivery. Arrangements for a spray in bed liner at the cost of $525 was suggested and it was approved by council. Sewer: Thrasher has been smoke and dye testing recently in the Camp area, with a few lines being determined to be connected to the sewage lines. Households will be responsible for removing the connected lines from the system.
Planning Commission: Bob Pirner president of the Barrackville Planning Commission spoke about where the committee is in their planning stages. The committee has released a community survey asking residents specific questions for use as a guide for the next 10 years. One realization was that there are 84 ordinances, some of which are obsolete or need restructuring. February 22 will be their next meeting and residents are invited to attend via Zoom. A link will be provided on request and can also be found on the Barrackville FB page. New business: note was made of area resident parking business vehicles in community building parking lot during rented events. A sign will be placed prohibiting commercial vehicles from parking at community building or at the fire station. Parking violations will result in towing at vehicle owner’s expense.
These are notes on the February council meeting and are in no way official minutes of the meeting. All meetings are open to the public, the next Barrackville Town Council Meeting will be on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
Comprehensive Plan survey
There is still time to contribute to Barrackville’s future by completing an online survey.
The Town of Barrackville is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive plan. The purpose of a comprehensive plan is to identify issues and concerns of residents that are negatively affecting the quality of life for those that live and work in Barrackville. The plan will include a detailed action plan outlining specific steps that Town government and other partners can take to address the identified issues and concerns. The plan will also be the foundation for future growth and development in the Town.
As the plan revolves around issues in Barrackville, citizen input is a vital part of the planning process. Therefore, a survey has been created to solicit input from the general public. The survey is designed to only take a few minutes to complete and will help local elected officials identify issues and concerns in in the Town of Barrackville. This information is vital in helping define the future of Barrackville and what actions the Town should take in order for it to prosper.
The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Barrackville
Community loss
David Chester Robertson, III, 31, of Fairmont, passed away Jan. 26 at his residence. He was born June 1, 1989 in Morgantown. David is survived by his parents, David C. Robertson Jr. and Bonnie Barber Webster both of Fairmont, a twin sister, Bonnie (Darius) Johnson of Roxboro, N.C., and sisters Johnna (James) Biggie of Farmington Patrice Robertson of Ghana, Africa, Erika (Darnell) James and Phylisha Robertson of Baltimore, Md., Kaira Robertson of Fairmont and Jasmine Robertson of Vienna, Va., a daughter, Jaelynn Blosser of Morgantown, his maternal grandmother, Deanna Starcher of Barrackville, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barbara Jean (Tucker) Brooks, 60, of Barrackville, passed away Jan. 28 at home. She was born March 10, 1960 in Fairmont, daughter of the late Harold and Ida (Hughes) Tucker.
She is survived by three children. A daughter, Ida Tuttle, and husband Michael of Mannington, son Billy Mays and wife Shawna of Barrackville, and son David Mays and wife Ashley of Barrackville. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, Kristin Jolliffe, Ashley, Pete, David, Madison, Courtney, Jarred, Zachary and Leah Williams, Cameron, Abbagail, Mykayla, Ella, Crissie, Emily and Billy Mays III, Eli and Kylie Applewhite and David Mays II and one great grandchild Rylee Jolliffe
She is survived by four brothers and two sisters, Harold Tucker, Beverly Fleming and husband Joe, Richard Tucker, Ronald Tucker and wife Norma, Shirley Hibbs and husband Fred, and John Tucker. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Barrackville Covered Bridge
A favorite subject of mine. I enjoy the stately structure and the history it preserves for our community. A recent communication from the WVDOH stated that repairs on the structure are not in their plans in the foreseeable future. This is slightly concerning, as the facade of the bridge is in need of minor attention before they become major repairs. Anyone interested in researching options on maintenance of the bridge, let me know, I am always up for a new project!
Road crew thank you
Thanks to the maintenance crew on placing cinders on the roads as quickly as possible. It is a difficult job to get roads covered as weather conditions continue to worsen and ensure the safety of our community. Thank you all!
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
