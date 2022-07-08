Well Farmers, it has been 22 years since I last attended but this summer, I’m going to band camp.
I’d toyed around with the idea of chaperoning a lot recently, and being that I’m in the position to burn a few vacation days to volunteer, I thought why the heck not? After checking with Kyan (who obviously thought, I can smuggle more snacks in my suitcase) who gave me the greenlight, I am officially off to Cedar Lakes next weekend and returning just in time for my all-important 40 birthday the following Monday.
I guess I get to remember what it’s like to be a kid before I’m over the hill. Honestly, Farmers, it doesn’t bother me. Half the time I forget my age because I’m so busy juggling the vital statistics for two kids (and as my father-in-law says, “and the third one I gave you to take care of for me.” He has jokes, that guy.).
The way time flies these days, it’ll pass and go like the year we were waiting for Kyan to make his arrival and everyone forgot my birthday had been a few weeks before. I’m not always a silver linings girl, but I’d rather be happy with what I have and what I’ve done these last few decades than worry about a number that doesn’t mean a thing more than the number of years I’ve been a Farmington Farmer. Having said that, I will be out of the office from July 18-26 so any news items that need to be sent to me please do so next week if possible so that I have them for the column.
Around town
Little Husky Football and Cheer Sign-ups will be held Sunday at the Farmington Fire Department from noon-2 p.m., during the chicken roast fundraiser. Ages 5-12 (as of Aug. 1) may sign up to play under the Mighty Mite, Pee Wee, and Midget teams or cheer. Please bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate, proof of insurance, physical dated after May 2022, and the parent/guardian license. Registration Fees are $75 with discounts given to siblings. Practices start Aug. 1. Stop by and check out the Chicken (and More) Roast. Each meal will include your choice of meat and two sides. Sides are green beans, coleslaw or baked beans. You can buy your meal for $12, also available will be a pulled pork meal for $15 and a rack of ribs meal for $25. You can pick up between noon and 2 p.m. To pre order or for more info check out their Facebook page “Idamay Black Diamonds DBA North Marion Lil Huskies.”
Sunday you can also stop by the Carolina Softball field for the After the 4th Fundraiser Red, White and Blue Softball tournament. The adult tournament costs $30 to play and eat or $10 to eat and spectate. Kids eat free. Games start at 10 a.m. Time is running out to pre-order your Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run T-shirts. Pre Orders must be received by July 10 and prepaid either by cash, check or PayPal. Shirts are $20 each and come in sizes Adult small through 4XL. The ride will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Remember to save the date for Homecoming 2022, Saturday, July 30. Starting the day is a fundraiser breakfast in the community building from 8-11 a.m., an afternoon of reminiscing and catching up with all your favorite Farmers, bonfire afterglow at dusk, and fireworks at dark. Setup days are Thursday and Friday, July 28-29, and teardown day is Sunday, July 31 for those who are interested in helping. Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is the chicken salad croissant with chips and pickle for $8.50. Get it while you can, it goes fast!
Car wash
North Marion Band and Guard will be out at Swisher Hill Union Mission Church tomorrow from 11 a.m-4 p.m. washing cars for your donation. This is the last fundraising push before the group leaves for Band Camp next July 17. Money raised will be split between the students attending the wash and will go towards camp fees. Your donations are deeply appreciated. Come out and support us! The band is also accepting donations of cases of water and sports drinks to take with them to band camp. Donations can be dropped off at the band room (in the auditorium complex) at North Marion during practice hours of 5-8 p.m. or see a band member to donate.
Birthdays
Big Happy Birthday wishes go out to Nancy Duckworth, Dawn VanPelt, Mike Fast, Cathy Sturm Straight, Jesse Barber, Amber Hayhurst Spencer, Matt Yoho, Madison LaScola, Brenda Martin, Jama Schwartz, Amber Eddy, Sheldon Tennant, Chasity Evans, Sarah Shreve Hubbard, Stephanie Tomana, Miah Espinoza, Buddy Bradley.
School news
The tax free weekend schedule has been announced for purchasing school supplies and clothing this year. All of our surrounding states will also offer this holiday which makes certain items such as clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops, tablets, and even sports equipment (in WV) sales tax exempt. In WV the holiday will be Aug. 5-8, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina July 29-31, Ohio & Virginia Aug. 5-7, and Maryland is a full week in Aug. 14-20. Don’t forget that students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, 2nd, 7th, and 12th grades need proof of dental examination and health check examinations with proof of required immunizations before entering school this year. Students who have had their health and dental exams in the last 12 months can have their physician and dentist fill out the form and sign and date to show proof of exams.
Husky Hero All Sports Pass
This year fans of North Marion sports have the option to purchase a one-time digital ticket to all home NMHS events through GoFan using a credit or debit card. (single tickets will also be available as well) The sports pass ticket will be emailed to you and scanned from your phone at every athletic event. The price is $150 for fans and $120 for students and comes with a North Marion Athletics T-shirt. You can visit https://gofan.com/app/school/wv1686 for more info and purchasing. This is also a great gift for the fan in your life.
Yesteryear
Rates increased for our water in July 1931. Farmington adopted the new meter rates of first 1,000 gallons at $1.25; next 3,000 gallons $.80, next 6,000 gallons at $.70, next 20,000 gallons at $.65, next 30,000 gallons at $.55 and amounts in excess of 60,000 gallons a month are $.45 a thousand. My grandpa Huck always did say water was a weakness.
Members of all Marion County 4-H clubs met in July 1930 at campgrounds near Farmington (possibly, Mar-Mac) under the direction of William E. McComas, county farm agent, and Miss Margaret Rexroad, the county home demonstration agent to clean up the campgrounds and place the main building in condition for the annual county camp which was to be held the week of July 21. Fairy Downs and her family were instrumental in the evolution of the 4-H program in Marion County and our Camp Mar-Mac. If we were doing a Who’s Who of Famous Farmington Farmers, she’d make one of the top spots for sure.
While we’re happy to have our athletes and politicians, this fine lady touched more lives in our area and the great state of West Virginia than most people give her credit for. For a woman born in 1913, she held a bachelor’s degree in English, public speaking and psychology from West Virginia University; a bachelor’s in education from then-Fairmont State College; and a master’s in science and pre-medicine. If you ever have a chance to read her numerous accomplishments listed in her biographical obituary, it’s quite the read. While it lists programs she’s started and championed, hobbies, and the like (the lady succeeded in everything she did), it says, “Fairy’s greatest contribution, and the one that brought her the most pride, was her fruitful career in teaching and leading the thousands of youth and adult leaders in Marion County 4-H. She developed and maintained one of the largest county 4-H programs in terms of enrollment in West Virginia.” What a gal!
Ins and outs
All our little communities have been hopping with summer activities and Independence Day celebrations, but there’s still lots going on this week! Johnny’s Ice Cream Shop in Fairview has new hours. They’re open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Noah’s Ark VBS will start this week from the 13th-15th for ages 3-12. You can pop over from 6:30-8:30 p.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington will host their VBS the 12th-14th from 6-8:30 p.m. at the parish hall. The theme is Jesus Art and Nature Camp for ages 4-12. Don’t forget Sundays in July you can worship outdoors with the Zion Assembly Church of God in Idamay. Services start at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor J.J. Davis. The Fairview Food Pantry served 147 families in June. Mark your calendar for the next giveaway on Tuesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304 449-1863. The volunteers would like to thank the many individuals and congregations from the area who continue to bless them with their contributions in various ways. It’s a blessing to help others and give your kindness and compassion.
Final thoughts
Sunset Drive-In is up and running again. This weekend you can watch “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” two very excellent sequels. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs, hop in the back of the truck bed, or flip the hatch up and bring some snacks! The movies play Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, July 8-10. Showings start at 9:05 p.m. with the box office open at 7 p.m. If you need to reach me, contact me at the office this week from 8 a.m-5 p.m. at 304-367-2527 or scummons@timeswv.com. I will be out of the office from July 18-26 so any news items that need to be sent to me please do so next week if possible so that I have them for the column. Thanks, Farmers and have a great week!
