It’s OK to be sad during the holidays.
“Forced happiness makes us feel more sad, upset and lonely because we are faking our feelings,” said Dr. Judith Orloff, author of Thriving as an Empath. “Putting on a false front to impress others or prove to them how fine we really are can make us feel like a total impostor.”
Lots of things make us sad — missing loved ones, lack of funding, distance from family physically or a separation of any sort makes us lonely and sad during this time of year. It’s OK to opt out of activities that are stressful or plan activities that would sooth the anxiety. Starting a new tradition and enjoying the time to reflect on the Reason for the Season, pull back the commercial aspect of the holiday and in its place create a meaningful and fulfilling seasonal tradition. It may not be typical but if it is something you enjoy start a new activity, schedule a hike, take a day trip, read that novel, or just sit and do nothing, whatever is pleasing and rewarding.
Church Prayer Service
A prayer service will be held in the parking lot of Barrackville United Methodist Church, 409 Pike St., on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. This service can be heard on 95.1 FM. This calendar date is the day we experience the longest time of darkness in a 24-hour period of the year. After Dec. 21, the daylight hours will begin to increase. On this “Longest Night Prayer Service” we will pray for ourselves, our community, our friends and families, especially thinking of those who are experiencing grief in the many ways grief presents itself in our lives. We will have white luminary bags to represent the concerns we carry. All are welcome to attend this service of prayer and reflection. Barrackville United Methodist Church will also hold a parking lot Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
House Decorating Contest Awards
The house decorating contest entries were judged and the winning entries contacted via email. Signs will be placed in the winning yards soon. Notices and photographs will be announced on the “Christmas in Our Town” Facebook page. Thank you to all that participated and entered this year. It is uncertain if we will conduct the contest next year, if all systems are a go for our “normal” festivities, we will concentrate our efforts on traditional events.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Logan Carpenter who turns seven next week. Have a wonderful day, Logan!
Barrackville 4-H Club
Barrackville 4-H Club toured town this week on their Caroling Concert Tour. The club visited houses and shared the spirit of Christmas through songs of the season. It was a wonderful and pleasant surprise. Thank you all for your thoughtfulness.
Lions Club Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Lions Club will be on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Lions Club Community Building, 716 Pike St., lower level of the building. Registration will be open for new members.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
