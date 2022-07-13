Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these beautiful summer days, it seems like the summer is passing by fast.
I would like to remind everyone of the Grant Town VFD Fireman’s Festival coming up Saturday, July 16 from Noon-9 p.m. There will be many activities going on including educational booths, demonstrations, games ,live entertainment, food, craft show and much more. This event is free to the public.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry food distribution will be held on July 23 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency box call 304-278-7550 or 304-534-2950.
Can you believe it’s time for the Paw Paw Fair! The fair will be held tuesday July 19-23. $8 admission at the gate weekdays; $10 admission on July 22-23.
July 19: The Paw Paw Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Power wheels demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Kick off to the Queen’s pageant at 8 p.m.
July 20: Barn judging at 10 a.m. Miss. Teen Pageant begins at 7 p.m. 4-H, FFA Livestock show at 7:30 p.m. Motorcross Short Track Race at 8 p.m.
July 21: Little Miss. Pageant events begin at 7 p.m. Professional Transfer Sled Truck Pull at 7:30 p.m. Junior Miss Pageant at 8:30 p.m.
July 22: Levi Sanders & Trac Buckner will perform old country at 7 p.m. Demolition Derby at 8 p.m. Ole’ Time Rock & Roll at 9 p.m.
July 23: Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Truck Mud Bog at 7 p.m. Stone Creek Band from 8-10:30 p.m.
I hope everyone will come out and support the fair.
Birthday Wishes
Carol Yost,Lark Tuttle, Terri Swan, Jana Owens, Mariah Swann
Hope your birthday’s are blessed.
As summer is quickly going by, I hope each of you will take the time to enjoy a little bit of it. You don’t have to plan a big vacation, it’s the little things that count.
Send any info you’d like to share, 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yshoo.com
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
