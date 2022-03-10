Spring ahead!
Don’t forget to set your clocks forward on Saturday night to so you are on time for church Sunday.
Fairview VFD fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale on Saturday, March 12, at the Fairview Fire Department from 3-6 p.m. Carry out or eat in dining available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Condolences to the Vanet Family
Mary Vanet, 99, of Barrackville, passed away Sunday, March 6. She was born Sept. 28, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Leokadia Kanios.
She was a member of the Altar Society at All Saints Catholic Church in Barrackville. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was fondly referred to a Babcia by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children, Valerie Norris and her husband Chuck of Fairmont, Michael “Pete” Vanet of Fairmont, and Pamela Tossone and her husband Sam of Barrackville; grandchildren, Kelly Urso and her husband Chad of Claridge, PA, Kristina Norris of Nashville, TN, Charlie Norris of Monongah, Rachel Hill and her husband Sherald of Fairmont, and Trey Tossone of Chicago; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lillian, and Philip Urso, Jameson and Violet Cope, Caitlyn Norris, and Beau and Lyza Hill; and siblings, Albina Lemanski of Pittsburgh, Gertrude Senchina of Spelter, and Frank Kanios of Fairmont.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Vanet, who she married June 29, 1952; and her siblings, Jane Bernardo, Wenceslaus Kanios, Stanislaus Kanios, Edmund Kanios, and an infant brother, Kasmier Kanios
Congratulations Jamie Moore!
WVU 2022 Ultimate Mountaineer Fan is ... Jamie Moore! Congrats, Jamie!
Huskies news
In boys basketball the Huskies fight past Berkeley Springs to claim the AAA Region 1 Co-Champion and advance to the state tournament. Go Dawgs! And the Lady Huskies are in Charleston moving closer to the 2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Championship – Class AAA! Congratulations teams and good luck!
Barrackville PTO fundraiser
It’s almost spring Bison Herd. PTO is happy to announce we are bringing back the Sarris Candy online ordering fundraiser. Just in time for Easter too. We are having students sell to their family and friends completely online. All they need is the link and the school’s group ID number.
Link: http://www.sarriscandiesfundraising.com Group ID: 10-1088
Once you are on the Sarris website, click “online ordering.” A box will automatically pop up prompting you to enter the group ID and seller’s name! We are asking the students to have their friends and family put in the child’s home room teacher and their name in the “sellers name” box. The class with the most sales will win a pizza party. The students with the most sales will receive a prize. Order dates begin now and will close April 10. You pick the ship date and all proceeds go to the Barrackville PTO! This is a contact-free event. No orders are to be shipped or delivered to the school. Students are encouraged to not deliver orders and have buyers ship directly to their homes.
Run for Town Council
To file an application to run for Barrackville Town Council visit the Barrackville Town Hall, pay a $25 application fee and file your application now through March 15 to be placed on the ballot. April 15 is the drawing for position on the ballot. Election will be in June.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival meeting
The next meeting for the Covered Bridge Festival planning will be Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Please attend if you may be interested in helping in any way. Spaghetti Dinner Fundraising tickets will be available at $10 each, the dinner will be held Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the community building. If you can’t physically support the festival this is another way you can help out (and enjoy dinner!)
Paint party fundraiser
Don’t forget if you registered for the paint party fundraiser Saturday, March 19, it starts at 4 p.m. We will paint a mason jar with daisies and maybe a ladybug or two. The cost is $25 and you can pay at the door. There will be light refreshments available. This fundraiser supports the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via phone 304-376-1759 or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 pm Tuesday.
