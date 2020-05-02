Have you noticed that D. D. Meighn’s excellent reflections in this column the last three weeks have focused on various Easter stories? There’s a good reason for that: The Festival of Easter is the oldest celebration in the Church, and since the middle of the Third Century, its observance has lasted 50 days. So, it’s still Easter!
Certainly, there are enough different resurrection stories in the Gospels to carry us through the 50 days. My counting them came up with 10 stories: four that take place at dawn on the same day, yet with very different details; four that happen later on the same day in different places and details; and, two that occur a week later.
That’s just in the four biblical Gospels. Prior to the New Testament being approved as it now stands, there were many other Gospels and Epistles that were considered Scripture throughout the various regions to which Christianity extended its reach. Included in some of those other writings are other Easter stories.
But that’s the way the early church was. Diverse Christian communities valued various ideas and accounts about Jesus. The Christian Scriptures are full of conflicting stories and beliefs.
What common bond held the earliest Christians together was not consistent stories or a particular set of beliefs; rather, what created unity between their members and communities was a steadfast determination to do as Jesus had shown them: caring for those in difficulty, sharing what they had for the welfare of others, resisting oppressive powers even at the cost of their own lives, staying in touch with each other for mutual support, reliving resurrection power as if Jesus were still in their midst, enlivening and leading them on in the face of severe obstacles.
The out-going love of Jesus, and his determination to do as he knew his “Father” intended for humanity was their overwhelming commitment.
Jesus could be a stern man when it came to the so-called hoity-toity leaders who spawned fake news resulting in horrible division and injustice, but he was a gentle spirit when it came to the poor, powerless and put-upon. It was his character that attracted people to him and caused them to carry his way into the world.
Well, here we are in as divisive and cruel times as ever.
It seems that a huge problem for us has to do with differences of belief, political opinion, and right now, a plague. Chances are, most of us are decent and lovable people, who want to do the right thing. But just as we are observing social distancing, it seems we’ve been distancing for a very long time when it comes to our differing views and beliefs.
Fear and hatred have led us to fierce attacks on those whose views are different from our own. Wonder how things might begin to change if we could talk together, following the example of the earliest Jesus followers, accepting differences while sharing our various ideas with mutual respect.
Remember, it’s still Easter.
