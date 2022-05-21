Recently we had a young lady in our office. She had a baby on her hip and a toddler trying to follow along.
She said had come from DHHR and had been placed on a list to get help with her two older kids, but they couldn’t help with rent. So, they referred her to another agency that put her on a list to see a person that will talk with her on Wednesday. She said,” the problem is we’re going to be kicked out on Wednesday!” I suggested a couple of churches in the area and let her use our phone to call. I sat as she called churches and one after the other, she got answering machines. One said the Pastor would be in tomorrow around 10 am. And one said, “we don’t help with that type of problem.”
This mother sat there and call after call I saw her disposition go from disappointed to sad, mad, and then angry. She said, I know these are my kids and I am supposed to be responsible but shouldn’t there be somewhere where we can get help NOW. Right now?!? I said “yes. There should be immediate help available for emergencies like yours.” She gave me a list of everywhere she had walked that day to try and get help.
She said, I’m not joking one person after the next hands me off to another person. It is so frustrating! Right then a co-worker of mine came in with information about a program for renters and a program to help stop evictions. I was amazed because we hadn’t been looking for information for that and it had been weeks since we received information on rental assistance.
I went over it with the young lady, and she called the number that was on the flyer. She got someone on the phone, and they emailed her a packet to fill out! The person on the other end of her call contacted her landlord to let him know that the young lady was applying for help and they delayed the eviction until the results of the application could be looked at. It is not often that we see things happen that quickly. And it is rarer that at the exact minute someone has a problem and someone of in our office finds the answer so rapidly. But today, it did!
If you are a renter and find yourself heading towards an eviction, please call 1-866-623-6284. West Virginia rental assistance is available to help.
