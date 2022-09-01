Barrackville’s nightlife is alive and chirping. Open windows at night bring in an array of sounds.
According to The Dogwood Alliance, 2020, “Katydids and crickets are excellent examples of nighttime noise-making insects. These insects, which belong to the same Order (Orthoptera) make noises in similar ways: by rubbing their wings together. These insects usually make their high pitched chirping noise at night to attract mates or to warn off predators. Among reptiles and amphibians, frogs are our most musical friends. There are so many species of frogs, and they each have very unique calls. In the Eastern United States, the “spring peeper,” Pseudacris (Hyla) crucifer, is among the most iconic frog noises that you can hear at night. Spring peepers live primarily in forests near temporary wetlands.”
I love these nightlife sounds!
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at town hall on Pike Street. For more information contact the town hall office at 304-366-9372.
Comprehensive Plan Survey
Barrackville is putting resources toward making our community better, and we need your help. If you would like to provide feedback and your opinion of where our resources need allocated, please fill out the survey at the link below.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/.../BarrackvilleCompPlanPrio...
The Barrackville Planning Commission has been working on a comprehensive plan to help move our community forward, and we need your input.
Barrackville Class of 61 and 62 reunion
Barrackville High School Class of 1962 will celebrate their 60th class reunion Saturday, Sept. 3. Also, taking part in the celebration will be the class of 1961. The reunion begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Barrackville Lions Community Building. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a photo session and tour of the school. The celebration will continue with an evening dinner at the Woman’s Club in Fairmont.
Christmas In Our Town vendor spots available
Vendor spots are available for the Christmas In Our Town Celebration. Spots are limited so register as soon as possible. Spots will be $20. Contact Cari Casuccio at 304-476-5421 to register or for more information.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
Christmas In Our Town volunteers will meet Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. All are invited. There are many volunteers that spend countless hours towards the event. We can use any and all help. There will be a hot dog and yard sale fundraiser on Oct. 8. Donations of sale items will be accepted at a date and location to be announced.
Boot Drive
Saturday, Sept. 10 Christmas In Our Town volunteers will conduct a Boot Drive to benefit the Dec. 3 festival. Please drop a coin or a dollar into the boot, every penny helps!
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
