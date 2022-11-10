November is National Gratitude month. Handwritten letters and notes are simple and meaningful ways to give thanks to the people in your life. These small gestures can mean the world to someone and give you an opportunity to express gratitude towards the people you love!
Tip: if you get stuck while writing, try to think of something specific that you are grateful for. This can be anything that you appreciate about that person. A small, thoughtful note can have a huge impact on someone’s day! Source, United Way of NW Georgia.
Planning Commission Meeting
The Dec 6 meeting is both a public hearing and a planning commission meeting. During the public hearing, the planning commission will accept comments on the draft comprehensive plan. After the public hearing is closed, the planning commission will then have a regular meeting to discuss all of the comments they received and then make a recommendation to town council.
The draft plan is available for review at Town Hall, 716 Pike St., or online at https://landuse.law.wvu.edu/barrackville-comprehensive-plan
Christmas In Our Town
The next Christmas In Our Town meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Please attend if you have an interest in helping on Dec. 3 during the parade or other activities.
Christmas in Our Town Pageant
Make plans to attend the Christmas In Our Town Pageant, Nov. 19 at the YWCA 2019, Pleasant Valley Road, Fairmont. Doors open at noon and the pageant starts at 1 p.m. and admission is $5, free for age 5 and under. Baby Photogenic Contest entry fee is $20. Submit a 5x7 photo with entry form for 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 1-2 years old. Text 304-657-7920 for info.
Street sign decorating contest
The Barrackville Street Sign Decorating contest is open to all Barrackville residents. No entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Nov. 28. Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed. Please, do not select a street pole that has a Stop Sign attached, these poles are not eligible for decoration.
Our prize amounts this year will be $150 for 1st place, $100 for 2nd place and $75 for 3rd place. Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter at 304-612-4730 or message her on Facebook with the street sign name and cross section. Mark your pole using ribbon or a sign and have your sign decorated before Nov. 28. Get your request in early. Some street signs are more popular to decorate than others. Winners will be announced on Dec. 2 on our Facebook page and will also be in the Barrackville Times WV column. Good luck and happy decorating.
“Holiday Who-Be What-Ee?” says the Grinch
Please join us Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9-11 a.m. for Breakfast with Santa. Barrackville PTO will offer a $5 breakfast plate. Everyone will get 2 pancakes and sausage links. A beverage of your choice is also included. We will be offering coffee, hot chocolate, hot tea, milk, chocolate milk, orange juice and water. Once you have your plate, you can pick what toppings you want on your pancakes. The Grinch movie will be playing for the children to watch after they eat their breakfast and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas! If you’re unable to come or just plain busy, come drive by and pick up a plate. We will be offering “To go” plates for $5. There will be a trolley offering complementary rides from the front of Barrackville School to the Barrackville Community Building every 15-20 minutes. We will have a donation box for any toy donations if unable to attend our Toy Drive on Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m. We cannot wait to see you all and hope everyone has a wonderful time at Christmas in Our Town afterwards!
Barrackville PTO Toy Drive
Dec. 3 is fast approaching. The PTO will again hold a toy drive before the Breakfast With Santa at the Lions Community Building. Shop local and help out our local families for the holidays! This collection will go to Barrackville children through the PTO at the Barrackville school.
Fairview Neighbor News
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m., at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored. Come one, come all.
A pizza, sandwich, and salad sale will be held at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 3-6 p.m. Dine in eating or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All profits benefit our volunteer fire department.
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
