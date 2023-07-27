Zucchini season is in full swing so there is a boat recipe to follow. It is a great season on top of the hill for cucumbers, too. I grew up eating cucumber sandwiches on toast and recently made them for my co-workers who had never heard of the delicious light lunch! You know the ones that get away from you and have a little more heft and seeds than you like in a salad or to dip, these are the perfect size cucumbers for a sandwich. Toast some nice bread, my preference for any toast is sourdough. ‘Healthy Naturally,’ owned by my good friend and neighbor Patricia in Fairmont, has a lovely Sprouted Spelt Sourdough bread that is perfect for these sandwiches. Toast the bread, slather real butter on each side and layer some nice, sliced cucumbers and salt liberally. Such an easy lunch!
Sad loss
Mary Virginia Morrison Courtney passed away July 20 at the age of 88. Our condolences go out to the family.
Community event
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department will host a community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 12 featuring different events involving rescue tools and flowing water through the fire trucks with parents and kids of the community. There will also be a cookout 12 p.m. If you have any questions, feel free to messages the fire department on Facebook or call station at 304-534-8686. Hope to see everyone there from the community.
Movie Night
Come join us Saturday, August 5 for a Movie Night hosted by the Barrackville Police Department in conjunction with Fairview Care at Lewis Hall Field also known as No. 7 Ballfield on old 250 Pine Grove Barrackville Road. We welcome all families and children to come to our free movie night and touch a truck experience where they will be able to see and interact with first responders and the emergency vehicles they use. There will also be a bounce house for the children to have some enjoyment after 6 p.m. until the move starts around 9:15 p.m.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
The next meeting for the Christmas In Our Town event is Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Lions Community building below town hall. This event is sponsored by the Barrackville Lions Club and can use more volunteers to assist in the planning and implementing the activities. The day starts early with a PTO breakfast with Santa, vendors in the school, food vendors outside, a parade and fireworks to end the festivities. Please consider attending the meeting to ensure this wonderful tradition continues.
Bridge Lighting 2024
The lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge is in the planning stages, and anyone interested in helping should attend the Christmas In Our Town Meeting on August 3 at 6 p.m. This is an added celebration that has become a month-long celebration of our beautiful bridge during the holiday season. The bridge is lit in memory of a neighbor from Barrackville who has passed in the recent year.
Easy Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Tender zucchini boats are filled with a rich meat sauce, topped with cheese, and baked until bubbly.
Ingredients
3 medium zucchini about 6 ounces each 2 teaspoons olive oil
1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese grated
Meat Sauce (or use leftover meat sauce) 1 pound ground beef or Italian sausage
1 onion diced 1 clove garlic minced
1 red bell pepper diced 1 ½ cups pasta sauce or marinara, divided
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning ¼ teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Sauce-Cook ground beef, onion, and garlic in a large skillet until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Stir in the bell pepper (and any extra zucchini bits if you’d like) and cook an additional 2-3 minutes or until it begins to soften. Stir in 1 cup pasta sauce, Italian seasoning, and salt & pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.
Zucchini- Slice zucchini lengthwise and use a teaspoon to scrape out the center to create a ½-inch thick shell. Brush with olive oil and season the zucchini with salt & pepper to taste.
Place the zucchini in a large baking dish. Fill each zucchini with the beef mixture. Top with the remaining ½ cup pasta sauce and place in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes. Top with the cheeses and bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until the zucchini is soft and the cheese is bubbly.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.