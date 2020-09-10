Good morning Mannington!
As I write this, school has begun today. We hope that all goes well and our young folks will be able to stay in school for classes. Take care, every one, students, teacher, staff. If you are to wear a mask, that is very little to ask, if it will help keep everyone healthy.
We always need to wash our hands more than we do, so think and do so more often. It sounded as if there were several folks in town for the yard sale last week and several who were holding yard sales. Hope folks made some money for another project and also got rid of items that they no longer wanted or could use. Hope that in 2021 we will be able to be back to the normal date in the spring. Take care this week, watch out for the youngsters as they are returning to school. Take care, watch out for each other and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club will still be open through September, each Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. As the season changes so will the items that will be offered. There could always be fall vegetables, pumpkins and more. There is something a little different each week. There could also be fall flowers. Crafters may also have fall decorations available. It is a time to stop in town to see what is available. They encourage everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will not be many more days that the farmer’s market will be open just because the warm season is coming to an end. Stop down to see what they have available, and even visit with friends at a distance.
Octoberfest
The annual Octoberfest has always be held the first Saturday of October. Well, there are plans to do that again this year. If you as a vendor would like to participate and have not received an application, please check the website for Mannington Main Street. It is hoped that the numbers will be low enough that the event can be held. There will be more information at a later date.
Christmas Celebration
Yes, it is time to think about Christmas Celebrations. There are plans being made to have something going on each week for the six weeks before Christmas. There will be more information as plans are completed. It is something for our town to look forward to doing and celebrating. There is a theme for each week before Christmas.
It is hoped that numbers will be down so that these events will be held.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
