Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has enjoyed the week. Summer has arrived by the calendar and the 4th of July is almost here. Welcome to all the folks who may be coming to Mannington for a visit this weekend. We hope you have an enjoyable time with family and friends and for those going out of town, please be careful, stay safe.
Meet with friends and enjoy the fun. If you plan to have your own fireworks, please be careful, we do not want anyone hurt. Have you been checking out all of the painted, decorated bicycles that are around town? They are all so pretty and have added much to our always pretty summer flowers. Thank you to Mannington Main Street, for the idea of the colorful bicycles around town. Main Street brought in some but other folks have brought out bicycles of their own and painted and decorated them. Thank you to Main Street also for the very pretty flower boxes on the bridges and the flowers in the light poles. The flowers help to make the area look so colorful. Thank you to those who took the time to get the work done. This will be a busy holiday weekend. Have a happy 4th of July. Remember to think of your pets as they may become very upset with all of the sound. Stay safe.
4th of July fireworks
We just always think that there will be 4th of July Fireworks in Mannington. Yes, they are not going to disappoint us this year. The fireworks display will take place on July 4th in the Hough Park area. The event will begin about dusk. So, plan to attend and enjoy the sites and sounds. Thank you to the City of Mannington for sponsoring this event.
Farmers Market is moving
The Women’s Club sponsored Farmer’s Market moving to Wintergarden Park, on Water Street, (across from the Post Office), in Mannington. Think about visiting the Market and also getting breakfast or lunch while in down town. The market set up begins at 8:00 a.m. and then opens for business from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Support this event, to keep it open each week. If you are interested in setting up a stand there is room, contact Lora Michael for more information.
Lawn party cancelled
The Craft Beer and Croquet event at the Senator’s Mansion has been cancelled. Other events are planned, so keep checking www.senatorsmansionwv.com/pop-upevents. Also, for information call 304-396-6411.
Historical Society
The regular monthly meeting of the Society will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Round Barn. Dave Rowand will speaking on the local cemeteries. He will have his books available and they are very helpful to those seeking to search for graves of family members. Please come and join with others for this very informative meeting.Memberships are available for $10 per person. Anyone who would like to join, may call Jackie Lopatin at 681-443-0681 or Patty Anderson at 304-986-3039.
Jason Wright, a former Americorps worker, has been hired to work at the museum assisting in getting all the records in the computer, and other duties. Contact the Historical Society for tours or to rent the Round Barn at 304-986-7053 on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you have questions or would like to set up a tour for any day other than Sunday. The Round Barn is available for weddings, receptions or parties. Renovations on the dining room and the bathroom at the Museum have been completed and there has been a lot of clean-up outside as well. Please consider coming by for a tour of the Museum, the Log Cabin, the Fire Truck and the Old Service station behind the Wilson School Museum on East Main Street.
The next music event, will be held on July 22 and the group will be the Kennedy Barn String Band.
Masquerade ball
The Senator’s Mansion at 315 High St., Mannington is planning a Masquerade Ball on Saturday, July 15 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. Come, enjoy a night of elegance and disguise. Spend an evening at the mansion enjoying the great food and drinking and being merry. Wear whatever dress or costume you choose, just make sure to wear a mask! Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and choice of 2 drinks, (cocktails or wine). No physical ticket needed, once purchased your name will be on the guest list. All sales are final. For information please call 304-396-6411.
Movie in the park
The Mannington Woman’s Club is sponsoring movies in Wintergarden Park. The first one was last weekend and was a success. The Woman’ Club has purchased a 14 foot screen and equipment to show the movies. For those attending, please bring a blanket and lawn chair, for seating. They will have some refreshments for sale, the movie is free. The next movie, “Elvis,” will be Saturday, July 8 and will begin at about dusk.
Women’s Club of Mannington
Would you be interested in joining an organization that meets once a month for social time, but also to plan events for fun and events to raise money to help the community? Do you have some extra time that you would like to volunteer with a group of folks like this? These ladies are always planning an event to help the community or plan an event for the community. They sponsor the Farmers Market, and now the movies. They have done breakfast with the Bunny and they always do Spin Art at the Mannington District Fair and sell their famous Chocolate Fudge. They raise money to support the Library, Food Pantry, Mannington Fire Department and other causes that they feel are important around town. They are always accepting memberships. They meet on the 4th Thursday of each month at the First Christian Church fellowship hall. If you would be interested in helping this organization, please contact Lora Michael at 304-534-0942. This is a great way to volunteer and to help our community.
Golf tournament
The Annual James “Jimmy” Moran Memorial Golf Scramble date is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Tygart Lake Golf Course. Registration deadline is July 31. Registration on the day of the tournament is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the Shotgun Start is set for 9 a.m., rain or shine. The cost is $240 per team. The proceeds benefit the Mannington Fire Department. For more information, please contact Justin Efaw at 304-365-3261 or Brandon Riggs at 304-365-3553.
Parade time
July is almost here and then August 7 at 6 p.m. will be the Kick Off Parade for the Mannington District Fair. If you, your organization, business, church or anyone would like to enter the 2023 Mannington District Fair Parade we would be glad to have you do so. It is time to begin planning your float or entry. Contact Kristy Moore to let her know you wish to enter and answer any questions you might have at 340-612-0319.
Stage entertainment
The Annual Mannington District Fair will be held Aug.7-12. Stage entertainment begins on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8:p.m. with Chris Higbee. This is only one show. On Thursday, Aug. 10, the well known Davisson Brothers return to the stage for shows at 7 and 9 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 11 Dillon Carmichael will perform on stage for one show at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, Aug. 12 closes the week with “Make a Joyful Noise,” Gospel Music. Some of these performers may be local and you will know them from other shows. If you wish information concerning the gospel music show please call Tammy at 304-986-1733.
FYI
Please email your Mannington News tidbits to carsonjudy47@gmail.com or call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like your info by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.