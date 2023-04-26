Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope all is well with everyone.
Rivesville Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to the revival meeting with Pat Tanner and his family starting on Sunday, April 30 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday, May 1-3 at 7 p.m. each evening. Their will be Bible preaching and teaching along with congregational singing and special music for each service. There will be a children’s program for each service. A covered dish dinner will follow the 11 a.m. service. The church is located on Main Street and Bill Toothman is the pastor.
If you are in need of a broom or mop contact the Rivesville Lions Club. They have warehouse brooms for $15, household brooms for $12, mops for $6, whisk brooms for $5 and ceiling fan dusters for $7. Contact Sherry Ice, 304-278-7171, Jason Gump at 304-278-5900 or Carol Rogers at 304-278-5248 if interested in any of these items. I have the fan duster and I really like it.
Upcoming events
May 6: Rivesville United Methodist Church Hot Dog/Bake Sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
May 6: Giant Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., indoor/outdoor, rain or shine. Tables rent for $5 each. Call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-590 to reserve your table.
May 6: Mud Bog at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.
May 21: DAC Gift Basket Bingo will be held at the Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 12 p.m., Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Concessions, raffles, door prizes, 50/50 and more. I will have more information next week for contact numbers to purchase tickets or for any questions.
I’d like to share this years Relay for Life “Wild for a Cure” will be held on Friday, June 9 outside of the Fairmont State University Falcon Center. There will be food trucks, live bands, raffles and face painting. The survivor dinner and event begins at 5:30 p.m. I’ll have more information soon.
Birthday Wishes
Stephanie Jimmie, Rob Clevenger, Beatrice Clevenger, Kristen Craig and Crystal Adkins. Wishing birthday blessings to each of you.
Anniversary wishes
Wishing Billy and Tracy Runyan and Rob and Trina Clevenger many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share, I would love to help you do that. Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com, I would like to have information by Sunday.
If you have nothing to do and need a reason to smile I suggest finding a ballpark to go to and watch the kids play. You don’t have to know them just go show your support. The kids love to have folks cheering for them, I believe it will put a smile on your face. I think most nights there’s a game going on at Baxter field or some field.
Have you noticed the beautiful tulips outside of Fairmont Catholic School, they are breathtaking. I love driving by them, they make me smile. Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.