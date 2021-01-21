Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. I don’t know about you, but I’ve kind of liked the little bouts of winter we have had the last few days. When I say that I do realize some folks had to go out in it and I feel for them. I don’t want bad weather but I enjoy seeing the snow blowing around and the air is refreshing. Stayed tuned to next week when I’ll probably be complaining it’s too cold or snowy, lol.
Town of Rivesville
Attention Rivesville garbage customers, garbage pickup will remain at two days a week until further notice.
There will be a public meeting at the Rivesville Community Building on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. before the 7 p.m. council meeting providing there can be an open meeting held due to COVID.
I would like to share if there is anyone in the town limits of Rivesville that would like to sign up to run for Mayor, Recorder or for one of 3 Council seats now is the time to do so. Applications will be taken until Jan. 30, in order to run you must be a resident of the town for at least 6 months and be 18 years old. To get your application stop at the town hall and see Crystal or call 304-278-5301 for more information. Filing fee is $10, election will be June 8.
It’s Girl Scout cookie time. These treats only come around once a year so you better stock up while you can. Orders are due by February 5th and will be delivered in March. Let me know if you would like cookies and help my favorite girl scout out or contact your favorite and help her. Cookies are $5 a box and just letting you know they do freeze well. Give me a call at 34-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Birthday wishes
Jan. 21, Crystal Wolfe; Jan. 23, Dorothy Cutright; Jan. 24, Cassie Stark; Jan. 24, Lorna Greathouse Frederick; Jan. 25, Sheila Egidi; and Jan. 26, Debbie Keener.
Hope you each enjoy your special day!
Remember I would love to share any news you have and as this COVID continues please be safe and think of others. I know we are all praying for this to move on and hopefully that will happen in the near future.
As you go about your day drive safe, we love our kids.
