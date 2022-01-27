Good morning Mannington!
Winter seems to be going to stay for a while. I hope no one has had any accidents due to the snow and ice. The cold temperatures seem to be one of the big issues at this time. Ice under foot I know is a problem, so be careful if you have to go outside. We don’t want folks falling.
This is a time to keep checking on neighbors, they could fall and not be able to call for help. Just think to check on them to see if they need any help. One thing that I like to do when the weather is cold is to think about summer and what flowers I may decide to plant. Do I want the same kind as always, or something different? Do I want to plant and place flowers in different containers or places. It gives us something to plan and look forward to for spring. I have some ideas but where would I put a different planter? I have not figured out what to do. I hope everyone has a good week. Watch out for each other and stay safe.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 3-6 p.m. You may eat in or carry out will be available. If you wish to place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904. The building is handicap accessible. All profits from this sale will benefit the volunteer fire department. After this sale, the next sale will be on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday, from 2-5 p.m.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.