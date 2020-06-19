Happy Friday Farmers!
By this evening I hope to be sittin ‘round the campfire near a cozy cabin at Lost River State Park. The “hope to be” in part because “tut tut, it looks like rain” for most of the weekend.
Despite diligently checking the weather with fingers crossed, that little lightning cloud doesn’t seem to be changing under the weekend forecast. Nevertheless, my plans will not be ruined because of a few raindrops. (I say with the determination of a wife who has been living in a household of two essential workers, a teenager, a tweenager, an obese boxer, three major appliances that have all broken in the last few weeks, and a great need for some relaxation. COVID-be damned, we are going to relax!)
Really, all you need is good food, a good book, a deck of cards and someone to snuggle up and toast marshmallows with. Am I right? Having never been, I looked up some information about Lost River State Park. First of all, the river is not lost. The park sits a little over two miles west of it. Located in Hardy County, the park is near the site of the 1756 Battle of Lost River, which was between the Virginia militia (remember, we hadn’t become a state yet) and French and Indian warriors during, you guessed it, the French and Indian War. If you’re into history and sightseeing, the Lee Cabin is across the creek from rumored healing hot spot, Lee Sulphur Spring. The cabin itself was restored, the summer retreat for Henry “Lighthorse Harry” Lee, a Revolutionary War General and father of Civil War General Robert E. Lee. Opened in 1937, the park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
Birthdays
I asked for some birthday boys and got a few on my list this week. Birthday wishes to Mr. Mike Hayes up in Frankford, Delaware, as well as Jason Vanfosson-Williams and Zach Gouzd who reside in Pennsylvania. Celebrating locally are Lindsey (Filius) Lapeer, Odessa Carpenter, Gary O’Dell, Stephanie (Snodgrass) Pethtel, and Tim Boore.
Community Clean Up
A Community Clean Up day will be observed on Saturday, June 27. Two dumpsters will be available for use from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or until dumpsters are full) No appliances will be accepted with Freon and no tires. Usage is for town residents only, we ask that you follow the 6 foot social distancing rule and a mask is encouraged to be worn. The dumpsters will be located near Petrucci’s garage in Ireland Addition off of Waitman Wiley Road.
Green Thumb
For those of you tending to your victory gardens, it’s time to harvest your asparagus, beet greens, and summer squash. According to several reputable gardening newsletters/calendars you’ll also want to plant late tomatoes, peppers, basil, cilantro and transplant your rosemary. Driving through the area I see lots of gardens have been put out, even if it’s just little container herb gardens or a few veggies. Kasey and I have three tubs going quite nicely with plants bought at the Farmers Market. The largest is a mint garden, an herb garden and a tea garden. We’re hoping to harvest it through the winter so long as our green thumbs hold out. Next door, Rudy has nearly a pepper on every plant! If you haven’t done so yet, remember to stake your peppers! Fellow Farmers, how do your gardens grow?
Happy Holiday Weekend
A very Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and granddads out there this weekend. My dear ol’ Dad will be sporting a very nice new “Mountaineers Are Always Free” T-shirt from Kinship Goods. Check them out if you like W.Va.-owned businesses. He was kind enough to remind a few people of that mantra recently, now he has the T-shirt to prove it. In case you didn’t realize, Happy West Virginia Day to all Mountaineers. Take the opportunity to get out and enjoy the Mountain State we call home.
Baker’s Nook
There’s been a delay in the re-opening of Baker’s Nook this week. Unfortunately, with COVID-19, the vendors are not up and running at full capacity and thus delivery to the bakery has been delayed. They are open for limited item special orders for events. You can call 304-825-9808 or 304-612-5793 to place orders.
Around Town
You’ve never heard the voice of an angel until you’ve heard a 100 year old woman singing Happy Birthday to her 81 year old friend. Over the weekend a beautiful voicemail was left for my Grandma Meredith Banick from Mrs. Alice Priester (affectionately, My Crazy Alice) and it was probably the highlight of my day. Hey Alice, my birthday is next month. Hint, Hint. If you hadn’t noticed, the new picnic tables have been placed in the grassy little courtyard on the corner of Mill and Main Streets.
You’ve heard of dueling pianos? Well, last Friday it was dueling bonfires on I.O.O.F. Road. Some tunes were played and a good time was held by all. That little neighborhood sure is buzzing with activity. Petrucci’s newest building is coming along quite nicely as well. It won’t be long before we’ll have new neighbors in town at their apartment building. The Opron’s have been keeping the former Hardware Store stocked with some nice items. I acquired a cute little table last week but was a little slow on some items I’d admired in the window. Not but a day or so before their weekend sale I told my Mom about some of the new things I saw driving by. We both liked a few of the same things. Little did we know we would miss out. Turns out they’re next door at my Grandmother’s house. She beat us to them. No problem, when she changes decor we’ll be the first to call dibs!
Services to be Held
Passing this along from our friend Murvyn McDowell by way of Fred Priester, “Can you spread the following info: Leo Coceano, Farmington High School, All-state football, 1951, died this past Easter Sunday. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be streamed live, beginning at 11 a.m. today. To view: Google “YouTube SML Parish” and follow link to live stream “Leo Coceano funeral Mass.” Our condolences to the family of Mr. Coceano.
Cake Orders
Ice Cream Cake Orders must be in by 3 p.m. today at Our Back Porch!
Car Wash
Saturday June 20, 2020 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the North Marion Husky Band will host a Car Wash at the Swisher Hill Union Mission Church on Koon’s Run Road in Fairmont. The church is located on Swisher Hill between Monongah and Worthington. Proceeds will benefit the NMHS Huskies Marching Band Camp.
CPR Training
A CPR certification class will be held at the Potter’s House in Fairview on Saturday, July 11 at Noon. Cost is $50.
Way Back in Farmington History
Today a tale for you all from June 22, 1910 about the First No. 97. At about 12:20 a.m., engineer Frank Kelly had the merchandise freight rolling along at about 30 miles per hour near the station at Farmington which was notated as Underwood in the B&O times tables. Two miles east of Farmington near the entrance to the No. 7 mine of the Jamison Coal & Coke Company, the train took the curve right into a mound of dirt, trees, rock and other debris of the adjacent hillside. Recent rains had loosened the earth and the resulting landslide met with the rails, blocking the tracks to oncoming traffic.
Derailed, the 2240 hogger not severing the locomotive and tender which would have resulted in the engine going directly into Buffalo Creek. Can you imagine the ruckus caused by a train that took a plunge into the creek? A total of nine cars followed the engine off the track with one box car rolling into the “Mighty Buff” where it splintered to bits. It’s contents? Bananas! That’s right, a fruit train! While the crash littered the creek with ripe bananas the other box cars filled with green bananas, strawberries in boxes and tomatoes followed them off the rails. All men involved, including an unemployed German baker from Wheeling who was riding on a flat car several cars from the locomotive were only scuffed and bruised in the process. Feel free to make up your own a-peeling jokes. Ba-dum-ching!
Red, White and Yum!
If you’re looking for a patriotic dessert, I got a recipe for you. It’s always good to test out a new recipe before the actual cookout so this will give plenty of time in the next few weeks before we celebrate our Independence.
Red Velvet Cream Cheese Brownies
1 Red Velvet cake mix
3/4 cup butter, after melted
1 egg
1/2 cup water
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix first 5 ingredients & pour into 9 x 12 glass baking dish.
Filling:
4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
1 egg
3 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Pour this over & across the brownie mix. Take a knife & swirl through mix making a marbled design.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool completely
How to microwave your Sweet Corn in the husk
Place the corn in the microwave, husk and all (no soaking needed).Cook for 4 minutes.
Pull out with a hot pad and cut off the end of the corn (towards where the stalk was cut of and squeeze the other end until corn is showing. Take another hot pad and pull out the corn. Ta-da! No strings and perfectly steamed! Top with butter and salt/pepper. Enjoy.
Contact Me
I will be in office next Tuesday-Friday. You can always contact me by email at scummons@timeswv.com or call 304-367-2527. Walk in and talk in the office with me at 300 Quincy St. from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stay Safe!
