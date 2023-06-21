Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. We are finally getting some much-needed rain, probably not enough but every little bit helps.
In last week’s column I stated I would have the results of the town election, I should have the full results next week. There are 3 folks running for Council that are too close to determine as of yet because of 7 Provisional votes. When the canvassing is done there will be a better account of who the winners are. I can tell you the Tracy Runyan was elected mayor, Ashlee Sheets was elected recorder, Jim Hershman was elected to fill an unexpired 2 year term on council and Kyle Smith won one council seat. The two remaining council seats will be between Avery King, Capri Harmon and Donnie Edwards, best wishes to each of you.
The Rivesville July Town Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 2 featuring music, raffle baskets, food and those beautiful fireworks! I was hoping to have more info for you this week but I don’t. I will for sure next week.
I’d like everyone to be mindful of the Blessing Box located in front of the Rivesville Town Hall, it really needs some food, non-perishable/non-expired items please. We need to keep in mind the kids are not in school and many families are having a hard time meeting the needs, let’s try to help them out.
There will be a Mountaineer Mascot Blood Drive on Monday, June 26 from 1-6 p.m.at the Nutting Gallery Erickson Alumni Center WVU. If you can donate email Sonja.Wilson@mailwvu.edu for a time slot.
It’s so hard to believe we are headed into July! I’m listing a few July events I’m aware of, if you have any to share please let me know.
July 1: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog/bake sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
July 17: Free Airplane Rides for ages 8-17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., register online at https://youngeagles.org/77077, pre-registration is preferred. This is being held at the Fairmont Municipal Airport.
July 18-22: Paw Paw Fair
July 19: Paw Paw Idol will be held at Paw Paw Fairgrounds. If interested in participating email Teresa KeePawPawidol@gmail.com. I will try to have more information soon on this event.
July 22: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry from 9:30-11 a.m., food pantry is located RUMC corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets. If in need of an emergency box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950
July 23-26: Giddyup Junction Vacation Bible School, from 6- 8:15 p.m. at Rivesville Baptist Church for ages 4 years old through 6th grade are welcome to attend. The church is located on Main Street and Bill Toothman is the pastor.
July 24: The Potter’s House is hosting five Art Camps for ages 4-18. Email dianaheaney@gmail.com for the application. The Potter’s House is located in Fairview, all camps are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
July 28-29: Rivesville Homecoming/Reunion
July 28: Weiner Roast at REMS, begins at 4 p.m., bring a covered dish
July 29: Homecoming events at REMS start at 11 a.m.
Anyone who lived/lives in Rivesville or went to school at Rivesville are welcome to attend. This event is sponsored by the Rivesville School Foundation. The cost of both events is $13 per person, Saturdays meal be will be catered by Frank’s catering. Please contact Gary Morris at 304-365-4053 by July 10 to make your reservation.
As you can see July is already filling up with different activities going on, be sure to mark your calendars!
Birthday wishes
Jim Schell, Betsy Howvalt, Penney Schell, Donald “Bud” Loughery my brother, love you, Brittney Shae Jack, Shelly Blaniar, Bob Moore, Larry Anderson and last but not least my beautiful, sassy, smart, kind hearted, lover of cats and boboa tea, one of a kind granddaughter Gigi’s buddy! I can barely believe this girl will be 11 today! I think i say the same thing every year that it’s so hard to believe she’s growing up right before my eyes, makes me happy, makes me sad I just don’t know where the time has gone, doesn’t seem that long ago I was announcing to the readers I was getting a granddaughter! That was such exciting news for me after having three sons( I wouldn’t have cared if she would have been a boy) She has been my sidekick since practically day 1. This side kick is now about three inches taller than I am and just as sweet as day 1. Madison(Madi) Elizabeth Smith Gigi wishes you the happiest birthday ever, please stay as sweet and kind as you are right now and always remember “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”
Birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Betsy and Jim Howvalt as they recently celebrated 55 years! Also to my son and daughter-in-law Jeanie and Travis on celebrating 11 years. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share please contact me by Sunday, Monday afternoon at the latest, call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. I welcome all news.
Until next time please drive carefully, children are out and about and may not pay close attention, please be their eyes and ears.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
