Good Morning White Hall!
What a warm, and at times, hot spring! I’ve been enjoying all the beautiful birds, but I’ve only seen a few butterflies, and lightning bugs! Hopefully I just wasn’t outside at the right time!
Please be careful, use masks, and use lots of soap to wash your hands when you’ve been out and about! I’m afraid it’s going to get worse before it gets better!
Happy Birthday
A fantastic Happy Birthday to Clint Wilson Ridenour! Clint will have his first birthday on Wednesday, June 24! A Happy Birthday from Mom, Dad, and big brother Clark!
Happy Birthday to Jason Michael Repak! He is a fantastic grandson–in-law and I wish him a great birthday!
More Grace Outreach
More Grace Outreach is located outside of White Hall in Taylor County on Route 250. They provide free food, clothing and household assistance by appointment. Please call 304-435-5470.
Marion County Starts Smart
Applications for the countywide backpack giveaway for students in K thru 12, is open to children attending a Marion County school.
Applications must be postmarked by July 16 and mailed to Marion County Starts Smart In., P.O. Box 2055, Fairmont, W.V. 26554-2055.
White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns is next on the agenda, but you must fill out the sign-up sheet 15 minutes before the meeting. There is a 3 minute limit for each concern. Approval of the treasurer and financial reports are next on the agenda, communications, announcements, and public hearings.
The Marion County EMS report will be followed by the Annexation Committee updates. Next on the agenda are police, legal, maintenance/public works, and Town Coordinator Report.
In Unfinished Business, the Council will consider attendance, harassment, and disciplinary policies, and discuss a new logo.
In New Business, the Council will consider, a community walking challenge, festival suggestions, 3 days comp time for employees working through the pandemic, and an ordinance for court costs. The final remarks from the Council, and adjournment.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be printed in The Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.