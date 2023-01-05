Can you believe that we will start planning for the Second Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival soon? June 17 is the weekend for the festival this year.
Anyone who helped last year, please consider coming back! We had a phenomenal crew put this event together and we would like to improve each year with new ideas and more involvement from the community. Please, Camp neighbors contact us so we can plan some events up on that side of town. Churches and business owners consider an activity or sponsor an event. If you have a unique idea and want to bring something new to discuss we are open to all thoughts. Contact us at Barrackville2019@gmail.com and thank you to all the volunteers in town that help with activities.
Beautification Committee
Councilmember Cari Casuccio is starting a Barrackville Beautification Committee in 2023. If you have any suggestions, ideas on how to beautify Barrackville please send an email to beautificationcommitteebville@gmail.com or message the Facebook page ‘Beautification Committee of Barrackville’.
Cari plans to continue to participate in the committee even if she no longer serves as a councilmember. Potential plans include a mural on the side of the town hall, beautifying the camp area, flags through town, and Christmas decorations. Anyone interested in joining please contact Cari as soon as possible as meetings will begin shortly. Camp residents are especially invited to serve on this committee, as special attention will be given to that part of town to improve the appearance of the area.
Congratulations!
Ryan and Amy Dumont of Jane Lew, announce the birth of their third son, Dawson Paul Dumont. Dawson was born on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was welcomed by his family and especially brothers Oliver and Fletcher and sister Audrey Shea. Dawson’s maternal grandparents are Steve and Darlene Davis of Jane Lew and paternal grandparents are Diane and the late Paul Dumont of Barrackville.
Puppies for sale
Yorkshire puppies for sale and they will be ready to go to their new homes by Valentine’s Day. For more information contact 304-365-1400.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Council meeting began with the approval of the previous meeting minutes with one correction and the approval of the treasurer’s report. Police Report: Chief Wilson had 557 calls for service of which 87 where school zone violations and 120 traffic stops. K9 Ozzy assisted Fairmont Police in an arrest of an individual. During a traffic stop, officers called a K-9 to conduct a free-air sniff of the area of the vehicle; officers located a bag of methamphetamine in the passenger side of the vehicle.
Fire Department: Newly elected fire Chief Matt Taylor reported that the company answered 16 calls in December. He is researching current worker’s comp and other insurance coverage to ensure the company is protected, testing equipment to ensure the fire company will be an operable warming center during an emergency, and has requested a complimentary audit from the State Fire Marshal. He has applications for new members and discussed adding background checks to new and existing members and in the near future look at updating the company bylaws. Chief Taylor invited anyone interested to join the fire company and asked council to assess the access road from the fire house to the main road for repair. A question was raised of the operable fire hydrants in the camp area.
Maintenance Report: An engineer surveyed Seneca Road and they will pull up some of the broken concrete to conduct geological studies of the area. Fairmont water fixed a leak of their line on Cook Street, a dip in Bryan Avenue was scrapped but the low area needs raised to fix issue of pooling water, placed doors on side by side, purchased new battery in John Deere 3033, cinder box wasn’t the appropriate size. Sewer Report: Pump on RR Street burned up, will be $9-11,000 for a new one; Thrasher Group is still working on bid for forced main repair.
Planning Commission: Bob Pirner stated the commission is close to having an operational comprehensive plan to present to town council. Jan. 11 is the closing of public comment and Feb. 7 will be the formal meeting for the council to vote to accept or change the plan. The plan contains high priority issues that community members think should be addressed. All items are found in the plan on pages 48 through 50. Town council will set a date for questions and answers from the community next week as scheduling allows. Questions were raised about the annexing part of the plan and residents were assured that annexation would not be forthcoming in the near future and that all involved would have to give permission for that to take place. Bob Pirner was elected to another 3-year term as Planning Commission President. Scholarship Committee: Cari Casuccio and Tommy Straight volunteered to be on the committee.
Public Comment: WVU Marion County Extension Ag Student worker attended the meeting and shared that the Marion County Master Gardeners were looking for land to construct a 20X30 foot greenhouse. The Master Gardeners hope to hold educational classes, offer products for sale and potentially create a farmers market from the items grown. They would need electric and water to the site. Discussion followed and council expressed interest in further discussion and Ms. Richards was encouraged to provide a plan to the council as to the needs of the group. Council will have Police Chief Wilson investigate a superior camera system to install in the ball field area that will hopefully deter vandalism. The system would have license plate recognition capability that would capture plates clearly. Council adjourned at 8:15 p.m. and went into executive session. These are not official minutes of the meeting.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.