Halloween is upon us. It is a time when children gather candy dressed up in whatever suits them and their parents; a costume party traveling door to door of sorts.
Some folks decorate for it and some even sell tickets to haunted house tours. It’s now a cultural thing left over from a religious observance known as All Saints Day originally celebrated to honor all the saints known and unknown. It would start out with an evening prayer service open to the public.
It was all about admiring people who had lived their lives honorably before God and people. Marking off time on the calendar to think about the impact of those who lived a virtuous life with genuine love is a great idea. Uplifting examples of good-hearted godliness are hard to come by. Free candy is pretty much the motivation now days. Kids like candy. Grown-ups like candy. Who doesn’t like candy?! Ghosts and goblins have become featured costumes year to year also sprinkled with superheroes and Disney princesses and whatever you like actually.
Here’s a twist for you.
After miraculously providing a fish and bread dinner to over 5,000 hungry folks, Jesus told his disciples to get in the boat and paddle to Bethsaida while he said his goodbyes to the people and headed up to the hills to pray alone. At three in the morning, Jesus saw his disciples having a bad time with the wind and waves rowing like nobody’s business.
What does Jesus do?
He walks out to them on the water. A Jesus thing! Maybe it was the wind spraying water in their faces that blurred their vision, but they all thought they saw a ghost and started freaking out. Losing it emotionally because of this imagined ghost and almost jumping out of their skin, they started crying out in terror. Now that’s a fright night. Encounters with apparitions and specters make everyone’s skin crawl and the hairs on the neck stand on end.
But Jesus is no ghost; not even close.
Jesus is God in human form, fully man and fully God simultaneously, yet laying down the privileges of being God and relying completely on the Holy Spirit for every bit of power he demonstrated on earth to obey the will of his father.
Guess what Jesus does? He speaks to them at once to calm them down. Jesus says, “Don’t be afraid. Take courage! I am here.” He did not say boo. The moment he climbs in the boat the wind stops blowing and the waves settle down. Totally amazed again by Jesus being Jesus.
Have you ever been petrified by fear? Have you ever had the experience of Jesus entering your troubled situation and calming you down? I have.
He’s something. I don’t know if I can count the times the Lord has given me his courage to face a fear headed my way, but I can tell you this. He’s the real thing. He sure ain’t no ghost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.