Good morning Mannington!
Welcome May! The view of Pyles Avenue is very quickly fading, yes, the leaves are beginning to appear and soon there will only be a very small spot to see down the valley.
It is good to see the seasons changes, the awakening of the outdoors is always welcome. Yes, there is always all of the work, but thank you to all who do it. The rest of us enjoy your talent and labor. It seems that soon some of the restrictions will be lifted and some businesses will be able to open. Hope that those who have been closed will be able to open and not have to close completely. Please continue to check on friends and neighbors as some may need some help. Hope everyone has a good week, but take care of your self and your family and stay safe.
Very Happy Birthday Wishes
We wish to extend a Happy Birthday Wish to a Mannington resident, who will celebrate his 99th on Sunday, May 10. Vincenza Maio, or as you know him, Jim Mayo, was born in Four States and grew up in Worthington and Rachel, raised by his grandparents. He retired from Joanna Coal mines after 41-plus years.
He also made a living as a cabinet maker, and he was also known to many Mannington area residents as the bird house man. He made many different designs and had them on display around his home on Buffalo Street. He was the first Fire Chief for the town of Rachel, he spent countless hours volunteering at Mannington Hough Park and enjoyed just visiting with anyone that just wanted to sit down and talk. It is also believed that he is the oldest living citizen in the town of Mannington. “Happy 99th Birthday Jimbo, your loving wife.”
Also, the residents of Mannington wish him a very Happy Birthday too. Due to the socializing restrictions a party cannot be held but Jim would appreciate cards. We do not send “cards” in the mail so much now, but this would be one way to help him celebrate. If you would like to do so, please send him and card and maybe you have a memory to send along too. His address is 301 Buffalo Street Mannington, WV 26582. He will appreciate being remembered.
Please Note this Change
The Times West Virginian has asked that the Mannington News now be published on Tuesdays. It is just something else that we will have to get use to. It has been on Saturday for many, many years but was changed to Saturday at some point in time. Well, all that will really happen is that now I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Friday before the column runs online on Mondays and is printed in the Tuesday edition of the paper. When events are being planned just think a couple of weeks ahead to send information to me, so that we can let everyone know and they can plan to attend. My phone number and email remain the same. Thank you to all who have given me information for the paper. There are many folks who still read the printed news and social media. So, as we begin to try to come back to normal, and events begin again, let me know and I will be glad to help spread the work of your event.
Thank you
I guess some folks have been concerned as they had not seen Mannington News in the paper. Yes, all is well, except that there is just nothing going on in Mannington. Everything that was planned for this time of year was canceled, churches are not having events, organizations are not meeting. There is nothing happening, there is nothing to write about. Hopefully, soon we will be able to gather in groups again and there will be something other than the rain, cool weather and the virus to write about. It isn’t quite time but hopefully we will be able to get flowers for our lawns and hanging pots and plants for gardens. They are out there but just too cool and wet to plant. Thank you to those who have said they are looking forward to my flower boxes. Thank you again for those who were concerned.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at (304)986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Friday before the column runs online on Mondays and is printed in the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.