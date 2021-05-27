Hello Barrackville!
What beautiful weather! Have you put in all your plants? My husband worked long and hard to get the garden in before the forecasted rainy weather. It really looks great! It is so rewarding to watch these small green sprouts grow throughout the summer and enjoy a bountiful harvest in the fall! My husband is also the preservation person in our house who cans pickles, tomatoes and freezes corn, so we are so blessed to have the harvest extended into the winter months.
Barrackville Baptist Cemetery
The Baptist Cemetery, also known as Barrackville Cemetery Association, is inviting the Barrackville community to a meeting to discuss concerns and the future of the cemetery. The meeting will be Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m. in the Lions Community Building on Pike Street. The Association is requesting assistance with clerical and administrative duties concerning the property, no manual labor is requested at this time. Help is really needed to maintain the cemetery and all details involved. The Barrackville Cemetery Association would really appreciate the community’s involvement in preserving this historic landmark. Please attend the meeting if at all possible.
The Association is also asking for donations to support the grass cutting and maintenance of the area. Donations may be made out to the Barrackville Cemetery Association and mailed to P.O. Box 295, Barrackville, in care of Tom Hall. There are lots available for purchase at the cemetery, also. For any questions contact Tom at 304-366-3795.
North Marion graduation ceremony
Due to the forecasted inclement weather, North Marion High has moved its graduation ceremony to Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held on the football field. The event is open to all who wish to attend. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook. Congratulations to all Barrackville graduates!
Vacation Bible School
Barrackville Church of Christ is registering children for “A Royal Adventure” Vacation Bible School. Programming begins Monday, May 31 through June 3 from 6:30-8 p.m. Adult programming is available also. Pizza Picnic after the programming on Thursday! To register call 304-363-9060.
Donate to the Gold Team
Save your change! Barrackville T-ball Gold is doing tag day at the Barrackville Dollar General on Saturday, May 29, all day at different times! Stop by and see the kids and drop your extra change in their bucket!
Save The Bridge
A meeting with Charlie Luttrell and Matthew Echard, professional engineers from Alpha Architects, didn’t relieve our concerns over the condition of our treasured Barrackville Covered Bridge. A preliminary opinion was that the bridge is in markedly poor condition. Repairs and restoration efforts should begin as soon as possible! On the positive side the stone abutments are in good repair. So, now, begins the serious business of finding funding sources, among other business details, to save the bridge. This project is going to take a village so please attend the next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society June 29th at 6 pm at the Lions Community Building.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
