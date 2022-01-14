Good Morning White Hall!
The weather is pretty decent right now, but starting this weekend it sounds like cold and snow is in the forecast. The sunsets have been special the last couple of days. Where I live between two hills, it has to be extra colorful for me to see the sunset.
Please wear your mask when you are out and about. It seems like it’s getting worse and we want to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Happy Birthday
Happy 5th Birthday to Clarke Collin Ridenour on Saturday, Jan. 15. Much love from Mommy, Daddy, and baby brother Clint Ridenour.
Science Saturdays
Learning Options Inc., Science will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12 and offer the program “Fire Science and Safety,” March 12 is “Geology: The Matter That Makes Up The Earth,” April 9 is “Health Science” and May 14 is the popular program, “Egg Drop.”
For more information and registration visit at 304-366-3722 or learningoptionsinc.org or learningoptionswv@gmail.com
Food and supply drive
On Jan. 17 at Learning Options Inc. Learning Center, 50 Mountain Park Dr., Fairmont, there will be a food and supply drive from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will be collecting donations for Hope Inc., Fairmont. Non-perishable foods, women toiletries and hygiene products, face wash and body wash, lotion, shampoo and conditioner. Also twin bed linens, pillow cases, socks, hair clips, diaper, puzzle books, small calendars, and cleaning supplies.
For more information, you can email Erika @fishelp@learningoptionsinc.org
Nation Health Program
Mike Schroering, M.D., Agnes Franz, M. D., WVU medical student Amanda Rahman and attorney and advocate Pepper Hedden, members of the West Virginia chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (pnhp.org), requested the White Hall City Council pass resolution to support for the Medicare for All Act of 2021(H.R. 1976) and ask Congress to pass the Act. Their request is part of an effort by National Nurses United to get city and county governments across the country to pass similar resolutions.
A map showing the cities and counties that have already passed was shown and can be viewed at https://bit.ly3321dBG.
The resolution enumerates the ways in which the American health care system is in crisis, is unsustainable, and is failing patients and physicians.
The Council said it will consider the resolution and put it to a vote at the next meeting on Jan. 24.
White Hall Elementary
Jan. 17: Holiday
Jan. 20: Grades due at 8 a.m.
Jan. 21: PBIS Celebration
Jan. 21: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 24: Report cards go home
Jan. 24: iReady Diagnostic window opens
Jan. 28: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Jan. 31: Terrific Kids for January announced
Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box. Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
