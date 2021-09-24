Happy Hunting, Farmers!
West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons for deer, bear and wild boar opens tomorrow. With the onset of all things “coming into season,” it means that once again I’m a widow to the hunt for the next few months. My contribution to the stalk is mostly in the food department.
While most women wait for the game to be brought back for them to cook, I tend to be put in charge of the cooking to keep them fueled for a day of sitting in a tree stand. Ever the Farmington girl, I tend to want to feed everyone a good meal and show my love and contribution by keeping tummies full. I found myself wondering if I could somehow make them a mini charcuterie board but tabled the idea when it occurred to me that there wouldn’t be a place for them to keep it in said tree stand. (Might be resurrected if they go towards hunting in the ground blinds. We shall see.)
I’ve collected the ingredients for loaded potato soup and honey beer bread to give them a hearty lunch and, of course, you can’t go to camp without bringing an apple dump cake or seasonal dessert to share around the fire at night. Perhaps I’m going from hunt widow to camp cook instead? Me thinks they’ve tricked me by telling me how much they like it when it’s my turn to cook.
Around town
This is not necessarily around but close enough. I don’t know who owns it but I’d like to say that the huge pig that lives in the brick house atop Big Johns Hill makes my day. Have you seen it?! It’s beautiful (not sure if he’s a he or she’s a she) and I look to see every morning if they’re out in the yard. Bless their little ham and bacon behind. Rudy has been moved back to Clarksburg and will be in residence at the hospital for several weeks. He is in Room 125, Bed 2 at 1 Medical Center Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301 and would appreciate any and all mail you’d like to send him as he’s not allowed visitors due to COVID-19 regulations. You can also call and tell them you’d like to be connected to his room. He sure does miss being out and about with his friends and neighbors. Truth be told, I heard the nurses got a little bent out of shape when they found him making his bed one day. That’s our guy! Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is a steak hoagie with cheese and house peppers with potato salad or chips for $9.50. I finally broke and tried a cinnamon roll yesterday. I can’t believe I’ve deprived myself for this long.
News from our neighbors
Everyone is invited to come out tomorrow to the clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. Items from just about every size will be available. The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department is again the place to be for some good food tomorrow. Stop by from 3-6 p.m. for pizza, salads, and all types of goodies. Dine in or carry out orders available by calling 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place an order. Handicap access is available at this location and all proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department. Masks suggested.
Teverbaugh Chapel homecoming
Sunday at 1 p.m. the annual Teverbaugh Chapel on Four States Road will have their annual homecoming. Held in conjunction with the Parrish Family reunion, their congregation celebrates a century of serving God from the same sanctuary. Activities begin with covered dish dinner followed with program and fellowship. Teverbaugh Chapel has a long history in our community. They’re well documented in past editions of the Fairmont Times and the West Virginian dating back to the first services. Mentioned in columns were the Epworth League which met regularly and hosted a fair amount of suppers, a celebration for Washington’s birthday which included “an excellent program arranged for the occasion,” and a Young People’s Society which listed officers including the Rev. Reamer as president and Secretary Margaret Parrish and Miss Laura Parish as organist.
Yesteryear
L.C. Davis of Elkins was appointed track foreman on the Fairmont-Helen’s Run Railroad in the summer of 1916. It seemed he was having issues trying to get a squad of men together. The scarcity of laborers was blamed for not having enough hands to do the work. Sounds like a familiar problem 105 years later. Hog cholera reached our area in the Fall of 1919. A local farmer lost a very large and valuable porker from the symptoms associated with the disease. Other farmers are beginning to butcher their hogs a bit early before they fall ill. New roads were completed between Worthington and Fairmont in that year which many motorists were taking advantage of. As many as 200 cars were on the streets trying them out. The hopes are to have the road connect up to Harrison County through to Clarksburg within the year. If only they could see those roads now!
School news
No game this week. If you’ve got a hankering for some Huskies athletics please check the ever changing scheduling updates on the North Marion Athletics Dept. Facebook page. Congrats to Coach Hearn and the North Marion Golf team. They have been named Marion County Golf Champions and will go onto Regionals. We wish them all the best of luck! Congrats to Coach Crane for being named Track Coach of the Year by the WVSSAC. Well deserved indeed. Yearbooks from North Marion years 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 have been added to the list of available overstock. Orders by email are only being accepted at this time and you may do so by contacting them at Jamie.Knight@k12.wv.us. The Fairview Elementary Indian Trail walk will be held Oct. 7. This change in timing aims to give the kids time to enjoy their walk without the heat and humidity. The person who raises the most donations will receive a Halloween themed basket. All forms and money is due Oct. 4. All parents/guardians can walk, just wait for your child outside and please wear a mask.
Losing one of the greats
Fred Priester shared some sad news with us this week. Fred is a man who has a way with words and I think they are apropos, no one could say it any better. “Nathaniel “Nate” Stephens passed from this world Tuesday afternoon 21st, September 2021; he was 69 years young. Universally, he was the greatest individual in my life. A brother, a friend, since before the 1st grade way back at James Fork Elementary all the way through West Virginia University, during an era when he couldn’t have been entirely comfortable for him. He rose to be the best of the best, and also which some of you will not know, a concoctor of pranks (between us and for us), and a person of quiet dignity and pride. He is missed as you read this. I have no words NONE.” Nate was hailed in several newspapers around the state for his athleticism. He accepted a grant-in-aid to WVU, who gladly recruited him based on his 10 touchdowns in 8 games for Farmington. On the court he averaged 25 points a game in basketball his senior year. Personally, Nate was considered a lucky guy. His father was one of 21 miners rescued from the No.9 Mine explosion which claimed the lives of 79 men. Just 17 days later he would stand by his wife and watch with pride as his son inked his commitment to the Mountaineers. His optimism in every thing he did was attributed to what “lady luck” had in store for him, as he was quoted as saying. He was three sport star for Farmington High School, and an all around star for those who loved him as one of our most genuine Farmers to come out of our little town. Beloved son of Farmington, we hope you rest in peace Nate Stephens.
Birthdays
Many Happy Birthday wishes go out to Sophia Breascoach, Missy Latocha, Nicholas Powell, Tasha Daft Phillabaum, Leslie VanZant, Rosemary Raschella, Stephanie Aloi, Kynlie Roach,Tommy Snodgrass, Jessica Opyoke, Logan Gump and Tonya Daft.
Parish Work Day
This Sunday is the Parish Work Day for our St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Farmington. Beginning at 9 a.m. the fine folks will be sprucing up with a little fellowship mixed in. Refreshments will be provided and all are welcome to help.
Vespers Service
Haughts Chapel UMC will host a “Tailgating for Jesus” Vespers Service next weekend, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. The service will include singing, bible devotion, games, guess jars, fellowship and great food. Everyone is asked to bring a finger food and lawn chair to the event which will be set up in the church parking lot.
Final thoughts
Good luck to all of the hunters out there tomorrow. May your aim be true! We are falling in love with some cooler temps this week, the leaves getting ready for peepin’ season, and hopefully with fingers crossed we’ll get back to some high school football action! I will be in office this week from Mon-Friday 8 a.m. (ish, depending on if the school bus is on time) until 5 p.m.
It was jokingly suggested that you check the NMHS Band Concession Stand to see if it’s a night I’m making an appearance serving up some of those Baker’s Nook pepperoni rolls and sauce. Hardy har har.
You are welcome to get a hold of me via email at scummons@timeswv.com or phone 304-367-2527. Have a blessed week, stay safe and healthy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.