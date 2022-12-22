I love “A Christmas Carol” and “White Christmas” but my favorite movie is “It’s a Wonderful Life.” That started the holiday season. It is a wonderful story with many life lessons, like things don’t always go as planned, people remember the best of you, a new perspective can change everything and one life touches so many others.
One of the most important is appreciating your blessings. It could be your drafty old house, the many kids running around with laughter and hugs or just the good friends and family that reach out to wish us a “Merry Christmas!”
These things are worth more than gold and silver. So, Merry Christmas to everyone in our little town and all the wonderful folks that call Barrackville home. I pray God blesses you this Christmas season with peace and joy.
Barrackville United Methodist Church Christmas Programs
Christmas Eve candlelight service at Barrackville United Methodist church on Saturday Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. This service can be heard in the immediate area around the church building broadcast on FM 95.1.
Christmas morning worship at 11 a.m. at Barrackville United Methodist Church will be a service of scriptures and Christmas carols at 11 a.m.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be held Tuesday Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the town hall on Pike Street. The meeting is open to the public and the community is invited to attend. Town hall will be closed Dec. 22, 23 and 30 for the holidays.
Beautification Committee
Councilmember Cari Casuccio plans to start up at Beautification Committee in 2023. If you have any suggestions, ideas on how to “beautify” Barrackville, please send an email to beautificationcommitteebville@gmail.com or message the Facebook page “Beautification Committee of Barrackville.” Cari plans to continue to participate in the committee in the event that she no longer serves as a councilmember.
Community Building Rental
Are you planning a family or social event and could use a larger area to host your affair? Barrackville Lions Club has a convenient rental venue located right in town. The building has a commercial kitchen with abundant space and tables and chairs for a gathering. Winter birthday celebrations are sometimes difficult to host in home and this is a great way to expand the space needed and benefits our towns Lions Club. Cost of the rental is $75 which includes use of the commercial kitchen. Call Pat at 304-366-5558 for more details.
”Stay home if you can”
This message is from Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company #1:
“We spent the evening chaining up all the trucks anticipating the upcoming storm, so we are ready one way or the other. Please allow yourselves extra time when you’re driving and allow us to do what we need to do if you come upon us. This time of the year makes for difficult travels and unexpected delays. Once again thank you all for keeping us safe.”
Taking an adult snow day seems a little easier with all the remote working strategies we have in place. Please cancel the appointment that isn’t urgent and stay home and stay safe.
Fairview Friends News
Thursday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is the annual Fairview Food Pantry benefit at Hometown Hotdogs of Fairview. All proceeds from the sale of hotdogs will be donated to the food pantry, plus donations are accepted at the Fairview and Farmington locations. Kim wants to sell more than 140 dozen hot dogs and collect $15,000!
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
