Good Morning White Hall!
Summer is here and it’s hard to believe the 4th of July is only a little over a week away!
It definitely feels like summer and has felt like summer for a while!
At least we aren’t stuck in the house and can work in the flower beds, cut grass, and talk to our neighbors at least six feet away!
Please be careful as things open up, if you are older a mask is necessary out in the public. It sounds like the virus is going to get worse before it gets better! Many things have already been canceled and I have a feeling more will be! Please be as careful as possible!
I know this isn’t the depression, but I couldn’t keep from sharing Grandma’s Depression Quotation — Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without!
Sorry about that, going through boxes of things I’ve had for years!
Middletown Commons
Subway has moved into its new location across the hall and the contractors are tearing out the old location! Some things are coming along at the mall that you can’t really notice!
White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and approval of the minutes.
A Citizens’ Concern was about too much noise and commotion on her street and a street light is needed. A street light will be checked into, and her concerns are on record.
The treasurer and financial reports were approved. A council workshop will be held around the middle of July for planning and share ideas.
A request was made to have a representative from the rescue squad to appear at this meeting.
Chief Guerierri reported that one of the squad cars is ready to blow the engine, and it is a typical Monday! The mayor thanked the chief and officers for their hard work and dedication!
The Maintenance/Public Works Department reported; they had a problem with ants at the back entrance, and spraying helped, but it was necessary to dig out the soil and replace it with rocks, a pipe caused damage to the ceiling and it was necessary to cut power, a contractor had to reroute the pipe, and will fix the damaged ceiling, trees and branches need to be cleaned that are covering the interstate signs, asphalt patching is completed, mowed cemetery, trimming needs done, Matthew needs to be updated.
Town Coordinator reported; about handicap entrance, estimate for sign for cemetery, town sign at the river was destroyed and insurance will check on it, filling out application for Cares Act, discussed wages for the police department, area at public works discussed, First Exchange Bank drainage, pot holes etc. discussed, Ruby Drive puddles and silt edge to be graded, and 1930 drain will be discussed with the state, build-up of silt behind St. Farm, and talk to realtors about the old municipal building.
The Attendance, Harassment, and Disciplinary Policies, with a clean slate was passed as written. The possible new logo was discussed and tabled until a later date.
A Community Walking Challenge from July 6 through Aug. 31 will be open to White Hall community residents, White Hall employees, and their families.
The registration will be July 1 from 6-7 p.m. with a device and weight check-in. There will be a meet and greet at the Municipal Building.
The Entry fee is $10 and prizes will be awarded for Most Steps and % of Most Weight Lost. Honor system applies!
A discussion was held about festival suggestions: hay rides, car show, face painting hot dog sauce contest, corn hole contest and many more!
The festival will be called the Five Mile Festival for historic reasons! The Five Mile House was a local bar, restaurant, and dance hall and was very popular and well known. It was located at the intersection of Rt. 73 and Beverly Pike (Rt. 250) and was 5 miles from Fairmont.
Three days’ vacation time was passed for employees who worked through the pandemic!
The ordinance for Court Costs was postponed.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
