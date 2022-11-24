Make us proud Barrackville! Come out and attend the upcoming festivities in town to celebrate our Bridge lighting on Sunday, Nov. 27, breakfast with Santa and our Dec. 3 Christmas In Our Town activities. Volunteer, support efforts, or just pick up a piece of trash along the road before we get visitors for the events. Thanks to all who work tirelessly behind the scenes getting ready for this holiday season. Many new plans are in discussion for next year for bigger and better celebrations so please volunteer and make out town shine brighter than ever!
Coping with Holiday Stress
Join us for an hour-long presentation by Kaitlin Satzer, liaison at Amedisys Hospice, for a program on Coping with Holiday Stress and Depression, Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. This presentation focuses on ways to help those who are hurting get through the holiday season and will be held at Barrackville United Methodist Church, 409 Pike Street, Barrackville.
Christmas In Our Town
Come to Barrackville, Saturday, Dec. 3 for Christmas In Our Town beginning at 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Crafts, food and vendors inside the school. Chili Hut & hot dogs will be at the Methodist Church Pavilion
4 p.m. Barrackville School Band in front of the school
4:30 p.m. School Choir in front of the Baptist Church
5:15 p.m. VFW 7048 Honor Guard, Taps, 21-gun salute & Laying of the wreath by Andy Tennant- Memorial Wall in front of School
5-5:45 p.m. parade lineup Buffalo Road/school students line up at the covered bridge
6 p.m. Parade
7 p.m. Santa and Christmas Carols with Celeste Swiger, Methodist Church Parsonage
7:30 pm- Christmas Carol with Evan Preston- Baptist Church
8 p.m. Fireworks
Road closures: Pike Street during parade some small portions of roads may be temporarily closed to enable lineup. Please, no parking in the Baptist Church parking lot, there will be activities and food truck vendors in the area and for the safety of all concerned the lot will be closed to traffic. Please be patient and avoid town if you are traveling through the area the evening of Dec. 3. If you can’t join the festivities of the parade in person tune into FM 95.1 with Pastor Stephanie Bennett as our MC for the night!
Bridge Lighting Ceremony
The lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge will take place on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m., in memory of Scott Tharp who passed away this year. There will be a memorial service presented by Pastor Stephanie Bennett and James Doyle. A memorial tree will be placed so that anyone experiencing their own personal loss may place their loved one’s name on the tree to honor and remember them. Ornaments will be provided in honor of Colin Willard Marple. The Barrackville Covered Bridge 3rd annual lighting will begin the Christmas In Our Town celebration season.
A little about Scott Tharp: he served four terms as president of the Barrackville Lions Club, and as such was an active roadside volunteer, cutting weeds and picking up litter. As a member of the Lions Club, he actively participated in the maintenance and beautification of the roadside park at the top of Crematory Hill. He was an active and dedicated member of the Barrackville United Methodist Church and enjoyed teaching the Young Adult Sunday School class for over 60 years. He held nearly every office in his church, including church treasurer, chairman of the finance committee, Sunday School superintendent, choir director, assistant pianist, and member of the United Methodist Men’s organization. As a loyal alumnus of Barrackville High School, Scott originated and was chairman of each of the four Barrackville High School Homecoming Jubilees, beginning in 1991 and ending in 2011. He was attorney for the town of Barrackville and advised them for many years on legal matters. We honor his memory in the lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge in 2022.
Breakfast With Santa and the Grinch
Please join us Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9-11 a.m. for Breakfast with Santa. Barrackville PTO is offering a $5 breakfast plate. Everyone will get 2 pancakes and sausage links and beverage. Once you have your plate, you can pick what toppings you want on your pancakes. The Grinch movie will be playing for the children to watch after they eat their breakfast and tell Santa what they would like for Christmas! We will be offering “TO GO” plates for $5. There will be a Trolley offering complementary rides from the front of Barrackville School to the Barrackville Community Building every 15-20 minutes. Vehicle parking will be at the teacher parking lot above the Methodist Church. Be on the lookout though, the Grinch loves to steal Holiday Cheer. We will have a donation box for any toy donations if unable to attend our Toy Drive on Dec. 10 at 9-11 a.m. We cannot wait to see you all and hope everyone has a wonderful time at Christmas in Our Town afterward!
Street Sign Decorating Contest
Barrackville Street Sign Decorating Contest is open to all Barrackville residents. No entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Nov. 28. Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed. Please, do not select a street pole that has a Stop Sign attached, these poles are not eligible for decoration. 1st prize is $150, 2nd prize is $100, 3rd prize is $75.
Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter at 304-612-4730 or message on Facebook with street sign name and cross section. Mark your pole using ribbon or a sign and have your sign decorated before Nov. 28. Get your request in early! Some street signs are more popular to decorate than others. Winners will be announced on Dec. 3 on our Facebook page and will also be in the Barrackville Times WV column! Good luck and happy decorating!
Condolences
Deloris Ann Dempsey Henderson, 89, of Barrackville and Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Congratulations Pageant Winners!
Congratulation to Samantha Hepner and the first ever Christmas In Our Town Pageant. Drum roll to announce the winner, please! 2022 Christmas In Our Town Royalty: Queen -Kiera Heflin, Teen- Leah Bradley, Jr Teen- Katelynn Straight, Little Miss- Joanna Lilley, Tiny Miss- Aubrielle Demasi, 0-6 month boy photogenic- Peyton Harris, 0-6 month girl photogenic- Omelia Carpentar, 1-2 year old photogenic- Aubrey Wager. Congratulations to all the winners and to Samantha and volunteers for producing a wonderful event!
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
