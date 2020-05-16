Philippians 1:3-4 “I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you I always pray with joy.”
One can think of joy in many different ways. The joy of becoming a Christian, whether as a child or an adult; the joy of meeting and uniting with your helpmate; and the joy of holding your precious newborn baby and watching them grow and become productive adults as have our three sons.
Psalms 126:3 “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”
Joy is being able to worship with one’s spouse, partner or other family members, especially doing it online in these times of dealing with social distancing, and not being able to be in large gatherings.
I fondly think of the song one might sing at a Vacation Bible School, “Joy is the flag flown high from the castle of my heart ...” I am certain God smiles on those sing that song or the Christmas hymn beginning, “Joy to the world the Lord is come.” God is a faithful and just God.
Mother Teresa is quoted as saying: “Our joy will be complete if we remain in His love, for His love is personal, intimate, real living faithful love.” So when one thinks of joy, one can rest and rejoice in God’s amazing love.
Psalms 118:24 “This is the day that the Lord has made we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
I am filled with much joy when I rejoice and pray to the Lord. Another little ditty that I recall is, “I have that joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart ... today.”
James 1:2-3 “Consider it pure joy ... whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know the testing of your faith produces perseverance.”
Joy is such a wonderful part of one’s walk with God; you can be full of joy wherever you are and whatever your circumstances are. I feel jubilant in God’s love, grace and mercy.
Nehemiah 8:10 “This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
Prayer not only strengthens us within, it strengthen our relationship with God.
And when you may be down, the Book of James offers great wisdom to pull you back up.
James 1:2-3 “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.”
Jesus lived a life of joy through all the hardships He endured as a human on earth, but then He rejoiced in pure joy when He got to sit with God his father. So always live a life full of joy and thank God for all things. I am thankful that God gave me joy. Be safe, be well, have strength, courage, peace and joy. May you be blessed.
May the uncontrollable joy of the Lord be your strength, especially with all of the changes one has had to go through in dealing with COVID-19.
Cathy Reed is the president of the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches
