I have been listening to StoryCorps for a while, especially on some of the down days. It is an online site that people record a story, anywhere from two to five minutes, about someone, something or an experience that touched them or changed their life.
They’re just ordinary people like us that have a story they want to share. Everyone has one of those, something that touched you and still touches you! We all have a story that could help another person. It could be our testimony that the darkness will not last, that you can do anything, that you are special, or just sharing a story about Pap that no one else has heard before. Check out the stories and think about your testimony. Share it with someone or just write it in a journal, everyone has a story.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival, June 18
Date change due to the all-town yard sale and the discussion on limited parking, community involvement and other details the festival date has been changed to June 18. Start time TBD. Investigate submitting a MCPARC grant request to pave parking area near bridge/ specs from DOH of the property belonging to the DOH received and passed on to someone who may help discern property lines and the grant needs matching funds. Committee Chairpersons are Vendors- Cari Casuccio; Children’s Activities- Sara Carpenter and Cari Casuccio; Entertainment- Diana Marple; Fundraising & Budget- Diana Marple and Pat Whitescarver; Setup and Cleanup- Rockie & Debbie Fluers; Bobbi Morhman will contact the churches in town to see if they would like to participate in the festival if so in what way and if not request our use of their parking areas. Parking is an issue and ideas were discussed as to requesting parking at the dollar store or at the churches. Road closure- the discussion of closing part of Buffalo Road near the bridge for the vendors was our best thought for more space. We will wait closer to festival time to submit request to WVDOH.
Children’s Tentative Activities: Coloring contest for younger children and an essay contest on the bridge for the older kids. Paperwork could be sent home with the kids at the end of the school year. Sara will see about that possibility. Thoughts on a drop off spot for the entries. A Lord & Lady will be chosen from the essay entries. Face painting and Ducky Race down the Buffalo. Entertainment could be any musical, magic, entertainers from Barrackville would be welcome to participate. Cari will contact her vendor list and put the word out on the date of our festival. Her T-shirt contact will donate 100% of the proceeds for the month of June for all T-shirt and merchandise sales. Contact Graham Curry about his print sales. Fundraiser Ideas: March 12- Paint Party, April 2- Boot Drive, April 30- Spaghetti Drive Through Dinner
Next meeting: Feb. 16 at 6 pm (Zoom or in person, weather depending)
Fairview VFD Fundraiser
Pizza, salad, and sandwich sale at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 3-6 p.m. Carry out or eat in dining available. Handicap parking available. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place orders. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Barrackville Town Council Seat Open
The town of Barrackville is looking to fill a vacancy on Town Council. Inquire in the office or call 304-366-9372 until Jan. 24.
Barrackville School Needs
Barrackville School Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. VanGilder has a donorschoose project active. It is an online platform that you can see the needs of her class and donate. Just go to donorschoose.org and choose Julianne VanGilder and you can see the items that she is requesting for the kids. Thanks to all the teachers working under these new rules and restrictions!
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
