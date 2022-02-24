Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week. I have not seen snow anywhere now and the birds were singing early this morning. I have said that I had seen a squirrel several times, but over the weekend I saw five out back of the house. So, it seems that the seasons are about to change. If you have not thought about it, Ash Wednesday will be next week, then before you know it Easter will be here. It will soon be time to decide the flowers and vegetables that you will want to plant or plant seeds if you start your own plants. When one plans for flowers or vegetables for summer it can be an uplifting to their spirit after the cold and darkness of winter. I know some folks have talked about house cleaning that they have done, yes, a little early, but they wanted to get done. I overheard some folks talking about the vacation they have planned. People are planning and thinking ahead. We may still have some cold weather so please remember to check on those who might be in need. Take care this week, think of others and stay safe.
Spaghetti dinner
The Mannington Fire Department Auxiliary will serve a carry-out only Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 13 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The cost will $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 years and under. The menu consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad and bread. Pick up will be at the Mannington Fire Hall, 101 Clayton St., at the Central Station. Tickets are available from any Auxiliary member or by calling Judy at 304-986-2527. You will need to purchase your tickets in advance as extra dinners that day might not be available.
Lenten luncheon
A sign that life is getting back to normal. The Mannington Ministerial Association will again host its Lenten Luncheon each Thursday during Lent. The First Baptist Church of Mannington will be the host church for the luncheon held on Thursday, March 3 at noon. The luncheons are held in the Parish Hall of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. Each week a different church or organization will host the luncheon, serving soup and sandwiches. This event is open to the community and handicap accessible.
Mannington pool
There is a fundraiser going on as everyone knows to renovate the Mannington Pool at Hough Park. This area of our city as we know it has an interesting history, that dates back many years. This information is taken from a newspaper article that was published in The Fairmont Times, Monday morning, December 28, 1942.
“In 1924, some enterprising young men held a mammoth Fourth of July picnic and celebration at the park and in a later discussion of what to do with the profits, there was born the idea of acquiring Hough Bottom for a public playground. An organization was affected in 1925, another celebration was held on July of that year, and with parties, bake sales, and numerous other sponsored activities to help out, plus individual pledges by interested folk, enough money was raised to take and option on the property in 1926. The fundraising speeded up after that, and in June 1927, the property, including 8.5 acres, was conveyed by the heirs of the late Mary Jane Hough to the city of Mannington for $6,000 of which $4,500 was paid in cash and the remainder secured by notes signed by residents of the community. The rest of the debt had been liquidated by 1929 without any sacrifice to the signers.
Buying the land was only the first step in making Mannington park-minded. The land had to be developed and then there was suspicious plans for a swimming pool, maybe a field house, perhaps tennis courts, playgrounds, etc. So the park sponsors got “the old hat” and passed it again, collecting a total of $5,000 for a starter. A park board was set up to supervise the project, everyone chipped in what he could in money or labor and the job began.
The pool was to be the first development and so on June 26, 1930, the actual construction got underway with citizens giving their evening to helping out on the job, donating equipment, oil and gas to run the machinery, etc.
Manningtonians will remember August 27, 1930. Three hundred citizens assembled to donate a full day’s work and with cement, sand and gravel and concrete mixers on the ground, you have a fair idea of how much was accomplished on that day alone. The women served a luncheon at noon for the workers and when the 4 o’clock whistle blew that evening, 310 feet of 12 inch pool walls, ranging from 16 inches to 9 feet in height, had been poured, tamped and dressed.
The “odd Jobs” were cleaned up during the winter of 1930-31 but a “mid-depression” crisis in the spring of 1931 found the park board without funds. But Charles R. Phillips, then mayor of the city, led the way in helping establish sufficient credits to obtain all equipment and on July 2, 1931, the project was officially opened.
By the end of the first season, the pool debt had been reduced to $2,650. At the end of the next season, it was lowered to $2,000 and in three or four more years it was wiped out.
After the pool, came the grading of the athletic field, provisions for tennis courts, horseshoe facilities, picnic grounds, extra equipment, and then only a few years ago, the community built a field house. The R.F.C. and the W.P.A. all had a hand in helping bring these projects to completion, but if the people of Mannington hadn’t been the ‘prime movers,’ the weeds and bushes might still be growing on Hough Bottom.”
This article goes on to tell of the recreational programs developed at the park and that the director was Coach Forrest Clark and how the city supported the athletic programs and activities for the community. “Mannington, one of the first cities of its size in all of West Virginia — and in other states, too — to acquire outstanding recreational facilities, has done it again. The town has sold itself and West Virginia on “building health and morale” to making the facilities available and combining them with intelligent, capable leadership. The results speak for themselves.”
The results spoke for themselves then and it can happen again as the funds are reaching their goal to the restoration of this local landmark. It is not just a landmark, it’s a part of the history of Mannington, but a place for the community and surrounding area to have fun and come together. It takes a few interested folks to make something happen. The Mannington Fair, a few dairymen and others thought of having a place for area folks to show off what they had produced and it started in Trader’s Alley. It has expanded and now has a place in our town. Many towns do not have a museum, but Mannington has two. Some people were interested in history and wanted to preserve the rich history of Mannington. These two museums are still housing this history today. It shows that an idea can happen, just some planning and work. Again, it is happening in Mannington. The pool was an idea years ago, and now an idea to renovate it has started and will soon the funds will be available to do the work.
If you check the sign that is set up between the bridges, the “blue water” mark is near the top. So, thank you to all that have donated so far and if you have thought about making a donation, even a little, it will be very much appreciated.
Just a note, did you notice the time, date and name that was on the Newspaper that this article appeared in originally? The Fairmont (W.VA.) Times, Monday Morning, December 28, 1942. There were two papers published each day. One for the morning news and one for the evening news. Some folks bought both, every day. They later merged to a daily paper.
Pizza, sandwich and salad sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be holding a Pizza, Sandwich and Salad sale on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 3-6 p.m. You may eat in or carry out is available. To place an order please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the volunteer fire department.
February at the Library
February activities and events at the Mannington Public Library are planned for all ages. The Fire Breathing Fairy Tale Festival will be held on Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. This is National Tell a Fairy Tale Day. Stories of great dragon slayers, heroic princesses and happily ever afters will be told. This adventure is sure to delight the little heroes of the land. Please register if you would like to attend.
For the teens, come to the library for an afternoon of sleuthing fun! You will navigate through the library on a scavenger hunt on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. See how good your detective skills are as you race toward prizes. Please register for the activity.
Carol’s Crafty Creations will be making a Bunny Mason Jar. Spring has sprung in Carol’s Crafty Creations class on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Materials will be provided but you must register for the class.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or those you know of that may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.