Throughout the scriptures, the phrase “Be still” is mentioned quite a few times. Here are just a few.
Ecclesiastes 3:7 A time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak.
Exodus 14:14 The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.
Psalms 37:7 Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices!
Psalms 46:10 He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Let’s focus on the first part of Psalms 46:10. This Bible tells us to “Be still and know that I am God.” This verse is one of the most popular verses in the book of Psalms.
If you are shopping for a greeting card at the local Hallmark you can find plaques, T-shirts, greeting cards, and various items of merchandise that distinctly display this passage. But what does it mean?
This verse speaks to us in the voice of God “Know that I am God.” It is a declaration that God is alive and well. This is certainly a bold statement to say the least. At times, even Christians, find it difficult to truly know and understand God. We’ve heard about God our entire lives, but do we truly know God?
In this scripture verse, the Psalmist encourages us and suggests that the best or most efficient way to “Know that I am God” is simply by being still.
When we place Psalms 46:10 in context, we understand that God is our refuge and strength in times of trouble. Waters may be swift and mountains may tremble, but do not fear, for God is our present help.
But then the Psalmist takes a turn and points out in the previous verse — verse 9 — that God is more than our “mighty fortress;” God “makes wars cease to the end of the earth; he breaks the bow, and shatters the spear; he burns the shields with fire.” This is so much more than just a defender, God brings peace and causes conflict to end. This is set up to be a commandment and somewhat of an invitation from God: To be still, and to know that God who is both a strong defender and the one who brings resolution to conflict.
So, to “Be still” carries a connotation of laying down your arms — to become at risk and undefended; to place trust in God alone. It is a gesture of openness and trusting God.
I think it makes sense that the stillness required to truly know God is an inward stillness. We are invited to relax and sink into the silence found deep in our minds and our hearts. While in that place of deep interior quietness — that’s where we are invited to encounter the living God.
In Romans 5:5 and later in I Corinthians 6:19, it mentions that our hearts and bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit.
So, to be still and know God, find the peace deep within. And, in that peace, the Spirit will meet us and invite us to know God’s presence.
