Farmers, we are at the end of a busy week. While Kyan and the rest of the North Marion Huskies Band and Dance Team are away at Cedar Lakes, we’ve been spending our evenings with Miss Kasey at the softball field. The ladies of the Huskies softball team and their coaching staff have generously given their time this week to host a camp for young girls in our area.
It’s been a fun-filled week, working on skills, and seeing what’s shaping up to be quite the next generation of “diamond girls.” While we were hoping that she’d enjoy it, she’s certainly taken the field and given it her heart. These girls play with such love for the game, it’s exciting to see. We’ve been fortunate for Kyan to find something he loves in his music, and now we’re blessed that she’s possibly found her niche on the field. A big thank you to Coaches Parker and Russell for all they’ve done this week for these girls. They should be proud of their team. Never have I been to a camp where I’ve heard more encouragement or seen better role models. It’s been a good week.
Around town
My Fairview friend, Francie Johnson, shared a nice quote on Facebook the other day. “It was a lot more fun to be 20 in the 70’s than 70 in the 20’s.” Feel free to use this as your motto. Fred Priester has made an appearance. I guess his grounding is over. No need to file a missing persons report.
Franchesca Aloi’s debut album has been released. You can contact her to purchase “My Purpose” which features seven beautiful songs for $10.
I was rather alarmed when I drove into town the other day and saw the “decoy” across from our treatment plant. It looked realistic, as is the purpose, but what really struck me is how hunched over it is. I hope travelers do not think we have a random dog defecating in the yard at all hours. Really says “Welcome to Farmington!” While I didn’t think that the goose problem was such an issue, it looks like they’ve found out that the decoy has them duped and moved onto befriending it. I wondered what intelligence level we’re dealing with in a goose and here’s what I found. Not only are they one of the smartest birds but they’re memory is phenomenal. They do not forget people, animals or situations easily. Oddly enough, this makes them good watch animals against intruders, both human or animal. Let’s think of them as our neighborhood watch and welcome committee.
Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook: Cuban Sandwich (Ham, roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese) all layered with their signature Mustard and Pressed in House Bread served with Pasta Salad $9. Get it before it’s gone!
Yesteryear
The Pittsburgh Pirates are slipping, read the 1922 headline. (Love my Buccos, but not much has changed in nearly 100 years.) However, local ball clubs are seeing steady crowds and hot action at nearby parks. Blackshere seems to be the place to be, and with a new fence to boot. The Fairview Independents where they will play a “colored team from Fairmont called the Black Sox. This Fairmont team’s record indicates that the visitors have a team that will tax the locals to their utmost to defeat them.” Sounds like a good game. Monongah Glass will clash for the second time this season. Their teams, the Moulders and the Cutters, are made up of workers within the factory. The fast Watson team went down to defeat at the hands of the Rivesville nine at Rivesville diamond, the score was 5-4. Some wonderful fielding by both teams although pitcher O’Dell was injured sliding in the fourth inning and had to leave the game. Line up for Rivesville included names like Ash, Tukash, Arnett, Harris, Morris, Paul and Spencer.
Senior portraits
Senior Portraits for the NMHS Class of 2022 will be taken July 26-28 in the auditorium. The boys will wear either a shirt and tie or a polo shirt. Girls will wear a blouse or dress top. Visit schedule.prestigeportraits.com to schedule your appointment. You can also go to prestigeportraits.com to learn about safety protocols and tips and ideas for great photographs.
Gallery open in Fairview
If you were unaware we have a beautiful business in neighboring Fairview that is well worth taking the scenic route to visit. Gump Gallery Studio of Fine Art is located just after Fairview Middle School and features some of the most beautiful artwork, artifacts, classes and services you’ll see in these parts. Artist Tim Gump puts his heart and soul into his featured pieces. They also offer custom framing and other products. You can visit their website, gumpgallery.com for a sneak peek at what they have to offer. You’ll also see information on how to schedule a visit.
I.O.O.F. Scholarship Winners
Congratulations to the recipients of this year’s I.O.O.F. scholarships from Farmington’s Eclectic Lodge #67. Scholarships are awarded for students attending college or technical trade schools. Awarded for the 2021-2022 year were students Garrett Conaway, Jakob Furbee, Lindsay Taylor and Maggie Poling.
North Marion news
School’s out for summer, but the Huskies family never rests! Practices have begun for many of our teams, however the golf team is still on the hunt for some tee-rific players. Contact Coach Hearn at 304-365-3661. Football is in fundraising mode. See a team member for all your NM Huskies Gear! We’ve got some good games scheduled this season and we need to see your husky pride in those stands! Get your tees, hoodies, hats and other accessories to show everyone that you’re ready to #pullthesled. Congrats to Tariq Miller on receiving the top WR award at Sports International camp in Fairfax Va. Fond farewell to Coach Seccuro who is retiring after such an awesome season with our champion baseball team. Way to go out on a high note! Big thank you to everyone who supported the Cross Country team’s car wash. They cleared over $1,200 and beat their previous record. This will almost fully pay for their much needed new uniforms. The volleyball team has a new coach. Welcome to Nakell Howes. It’s official. The 2021-2022 school year will kick off with our new Principal, Kristin DeVaul.
Class of ‘61
We’re missing some info on a Farmer from the FHS Class of ‘61. A 60th reunion is being planned for September and Shirley Jones Kendall’s invitation was returned. If anyone has an up to date address for her please contact Beulah Gonzalez. If you’re part of the class of ‘61 make sure you keep up with all the plans on this reunion.
Birthdays
Big Birthday wishes to John Billie, Kevin Cook, Amanda Andrick, Lexie Roach, Angie Glasscock, Rose Menas, Brandon Martino, Janice Cowart, Amy Cosco, Martha Sweet, Marjorie Tennant, Jamie Hamrick, Violet Menas, Claudia Masters, Carol Root and Jared Aloi.
Concession Clean Up
North Marion Band Boosters will be cleaning up the concession stands at Huskies Field this week. If you would like to volunteer to come up and get things in top shape for football season we’d love to have your help! Meet up with us at Woodcutter’s Stadium on Tuesday around 5 p.m.
Yard sale fundraiser
Farmington Little League is hosting a Yard Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Ray Kelly Field in Farmington. Reserve a spot today, $10 for the spot, $15 for spot and table, $5 each table. Contact Johnna Biggie or Chloe Painter on Facebook or the Farmington Little League page. Spots do not include chairs and are on a first come first serve reservation. Set up is at 7:30 a.m. and clean up from 2-3 p.m. Concession stand items will be available.
Church news
Willow Tree Baptist Church is organizing Operation Christmas Child donations and they need a little help. They’re looking for clothing in the 2-4 year old range for both girls and boys, and 30 pairs of socks for both. This will ensure each box has an outfit. They hope to pack the boxes the first part of September so get those donations in! St. Peter and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church has two new altar servers, Mason Hearn and Meredith Napalo. Zion Assembly Church of God in Idamay’s Camp Hosanna was held recently with 20 saved, 14 sanctified, and 17 baptized in water. The Regional Tent Revival will be held in Sharon, WV, July 30-Aug. 1.
NM Lil Huskies starting
Practices start Aug. 2 for this year’s NM Lil Huskies Football & Cheer. If you’re interested in participating, the team is open to ages 5-12. All practices are held at Nick Saban Memorial Field in Idamay. Reach out to orangeandblackfootball@gmail.com or on Facebook to request sign up info.
Final thoughts
Just a heads up, I will be taking a few days off in the month of August. I’ll be out of the office from the 7th and back in on the 16th. Never fear! I’ll still be with you each Friday so send in your submissions to me either via email at scummons@timeswv.com or social media. You can also reach me at the office until then. So if something’s coming up in the future, get it to me soon! My desk number is 304-367-2527. Until next week Farmers, have a good one and remember, there’s no crying in baseball.
