Thank you! We teach our children these simple words and phrases, “Please” and Thank You.” Being thankful is one of the first acts we perform as a conscious human being. November is national gratitude month. Gratitude is an active process of acknowledging goodness and recognizing its source. It can enhance our moods, decrease stress and drastically improve our overall level of health and well being. November is a time of giving thanks, and in the spirit of the Thanksgiving season, we want to reflect on gratitude and how we can express that towards people in our lives.
21-gun salute alert
The funeral service for “Junior” Grubb will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Barrackville United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. After the service, there will be full military honors in the parking area of the church at 409 Pike St. at approximately 2:40 p.m. As part of that honor, there will be a 21 gun salute, which will be audible in the immediate are.
Free coats
Free coats will be available through Saturday, Nov. 5 under the pavilion of Barrackville United Methodist Church, 409 Pike St. In addition to coats there are some sweaters, gloves, backpacks, pens, and other misc items. Everything under the pavilion (except for the tables holding the items) is free for those in need.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
Decorating the covered bridge will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 when the Barrackville VFD will put up the lights on the arches and the upper inside part of the bridge and Saturday, Nov. 26 when the rest of the lights will be finished. The official lighting will take place Sunday, Nov. 27 and will be in honor of Scott Tharp who recently passed. A live tree has been donated for the official tree lighting in the center of town. If you have a loved ones name who has passed that you would like placed on the tree, contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. For a $20 donation to the memorial tree the name will be placed on a plaque and displayed at the Lions Community Building.
The memorial tree is usually on display at the community building but is also at the memorial wall during the Christmas In Our Town celebration. If anyone is interested there is still room for parade floats, businesses or groups contact Sharon Gump for information. There is still a need for volunteers during the event especially for the parade lineup, contact Sharon if you can help. As planned, the parade route will start from Buffalo Road to Rice Street which is different from previous years, but this will allow more space for the lineup and allow a longer length of town for the parade. The next meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Barrackville Town Council met Nov. 1. Ross Higgins spoke to council and encouraged a yes vote on the School Levy during the November election. It was also noted that Amendment 2 on the ballot would be detrimental to the school and many organizations. A revised council meeting forum will be enacted with the business portion of the meeting taking place first and public comments will be limited to five minutes per person. Unfinished Business: the town will retain possession of the ball field and investigate other public sporting use. Lions Club provided documentation requested by council and there will be a review of a proposed contract between the council and Lions Club. Street signs came in but some were non reflective and can’t be used. Police: School Halloween Parade went well and VFD assisted. Chief Wilson participated in a School Active Shooter class. Trick or Treat went well without any issue. Police and Fire patrol were a heavy presence in town during the event. Council thanked both police department and fire department for being present and protecting the residents and their children. Thank you also to the Fairview police who came out to help patrol. K9 Ozzy participated in a traffic stop and from a fresh air sniff detected narcotics, $400 forfeiture will be returned to the town. Lettering on the police cars will cost potentially $500 each, council approved $1,350 for the removal and new lettering for both cruisers.
Fire Department: 25 calls in October were answered, structure fires, accidents and automatic fire alarms. Chief Snyder has been researching the Active 911 system which can link to other departments in the county and can access an up to date map showing locations of all fire hydrants. This will be a major time saver when assisting other companies. Names for chief nominees will be sent to council before the December meeting. Clean up continues around the station. Maintenance/ Sewer- Seneca gravel in holes and leveled. The new cinder box is on back order. Gravel ordered. Storage building had an attempted break in, a police report was filed. Saxman concrete and labor $11,500, Mohawk lift station repair $394. Thrasher dug terra cotta pipes across from post office. Thrasher will put force main project out for bids in November or December, bring them to council and after decision work should start the first of the year.
Planning Commission: Bob Pirner has two people interested in seat, bylaws state that council can appoint a secretary, president Pirner asked council to appoint one as commissioner and one as non-voting recorder, council made that motion. There will be a public hearing on the 10 Year Draft Plan on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., the meeting is open to the public and will be held in the Lions Community Building. President Pirner notes that the WVU Law School Land Planning Institute will charge a fee when drafting zoning plans. New Business: There will be a mandatory staff meeting Nov. 8. A bid was presented for the Code Enforcement Officer position, for $800 per month. Council made the motion to hire on a month to month basis and assign fees during executive session. A Town Judge versed in the IPMC laws will need appointed to review cases submitted by the code enforcement officer. Mayor Josh Southern attended the training at his own expense to review and inform himself on the procedures. Winter Readiness: all department will check tires and prepare vehicles for winter weather. Mayor Southern designated all turns on Seneca Drive as no parking zones, paint and signs will be placed restricting on road parking in those areas. Ordinance 93 pertaining to sewer rates had the second reading. Motion to accept the reading from council. A town Facebook page and an official webpage will be released in the near future. These are notes on a meeting and in no way official minutes.
The Ozzy Report
K9 Ozzy is at it again. The Barrackville Police Department performed a traffic stop on North Pike Street and, due to driver behavior, a fresh air sniff was performed around the vehicle with a positive indication given by Ozzy. Narcotics, cash and packaging materials were seized and the driver was charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Removing narcotics from the streets of Barrackville and deterring those coming into Barrackville to sell narcotics is our goal and Ozzy is proving to be very beneficial to this task. YOUR donations are making a difference in this great community. Brief of the stop: following the vehicle officers “observed the driver cross the center line on a straight stretch of road,” and initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver Larry Johnson Jr. of Morgantown, “appeared very nervous and was shaking and was flustered,” before he “admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license.” After Johnson told officers that he had a marijuana pipe in the vehicle, a K-9 unit was dispatched and gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During the search, officers located 20 grams of methamphetamine, a small set of scales, a Ziplock bag containing smaller bags, as well as $400 in U.S. currency, according to the complaint. Johnson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Christmas in Our Town pageant
The Christmas in Our Town Pageant will be held Nov. 19 at the YWCA at 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont. Doors open at noon and the pageant starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 and those 5 and under are free. Baby Photogenic Contest entry is $20. Submit 5x7 photo with entry form. 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 1-2 years old. Pageant Age Groups: Submit 5x7 photo. with entry. Text 304-657-7920 for entry info. Nov. 5 is the entry deadline.
Town Council
If you see the town council member in town or at the post office, say “Hi” and tell them what a good job they are doing, if you don’t know who they are come to a meeting and see what goes on. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 pm.
Planning Commission Special Meeting
A special meeting will be held at the Lions Club Community building Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to view and voice opinions on the 10 year plan that the Planning Commission is formulating.
Fairview Neighbors News
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 3-6 p.m. Dine in eating or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All profits benefit the volunteer fire department.
Fairview Party Thank You
Thank you to Andy Roupe, Jay Clayton for decorating town hall and the park. And thanks to Lisa Roupe and Heather Tuttle for the Halloween Party at the Fairview Town Hall before trick or treating. Treats and prizes were handed out and the children and adults alike had a wonderful time.
