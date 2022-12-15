The Christmas reason is getting closer. The season of thankfulness has come and gone and right into the commercialism fast lane.
Isn’t it surprising how quickly we can shift gears from meditating on how thankful we are for our family, jobs, homes and healthy children and turnaround Friday and start the search for multiple gifts, mementos and experiences to fill our own and our friends and families’ stockings? The reason for the season isn’t gifts and bows but the love of our Lord and His ultimate gift of our salvation. Add to your list of activities a stop at one of the many churches in town to immerse yourself in peace and uplifting fellowship.
Community Christmas Caroling!
Join us Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m. you are invited to a time of Christmas Caroling beside the Covered Bridge in Barrackville. The Covered Bridge is decorated beautifully for Christmas and Barrackville United Methodist Church invites everyone to a time of singing Christmas Carols with the community. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Happy Birthday Logan
Happy Birthday to Logan Carpenter who turns 8 next week. He a great big brother to a brother and baby sister and a great help to mommy and daddy with things around the house.
PTO Toy Drive
Last chance to donate to the Barrackville PTO Toy Drive. Final donations will be accepted Friday, Dec. 16. Contact a PTO member to make a toy or a monetary donation. These items will all go to children attending Barrackville School. Contact Sara at 304-612-4730 to donate.
Fundraiser for Jacob Hixenbaugh
Jacob Hixenbaugh is going through cancer treatments for the second time. Jacob is a maintenance worker for Marion County Schools. He and his family are caring, strong, welcoming people who are always willing to help others. Now Jacob needs help. He is fighting hard and needs help to offset some of the costs of his treatments. Barrackville School has decided to sell T-shirts to help raise funds for him and his family, the shirts are $15. Both cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Checks will need to be made payable to Barrackville School. Due date Dec. 16 by noon. Youth and adult sizes are available. Contact Sara at 304-612-4730.
Happy Birthday Jack!
If you see Jack Hawkins around town, wish him a happy birthday! Jack will turn 90 years young on Saturday, Dec. 17! Birthday blessings on such a milestone birthday!
The Ozzy Report
The Barrackville Police Department is pleased to announce that K9 Ozzy was a recipient of a vest from K9 storm, Spikes K9 fund and would like to thank everyone who was involved in the process so that he has a vest that can be worn daily and protect him. K9 advocates Blue Line K9 project and Evergreen K9 training and many more.
Please be cautious
Barrackville School students are on Christmas break from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, so be careful when you are out and about running those last-minute errands. Our kids will be enjoying the free time with their friends on their way to the playground or to skate around town. Speed limits are 25 throughout town so please be cautious over those hills and intersections where visibility may be limited.
Blessing Box
Check your pantry for some extra food items or pick up a couple extra cans when you are shopping. Drop them off to the Blessing Box beside the school. And if you have a need of something, check it out and take what you need.
Donate
The Marion County Humane Society is always in need of donations. Check out their site for a listing or mail a donation to the: Marion County Humane Society, P.O. Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Or become a Monthly Hero! Set up automatic bank withdrawals every month through your bank or through PayPal. $10 per month makes a big difference! Make a gift donation as a tribute for a special occasion or to memorialize a loved one.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday, Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
