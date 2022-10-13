September Tomatoes
The whiskey stink of rot has settled in the garden, and a burst of fruit flies rises when I touch the dying tomato plants. Still, the claws of tiny yellow blossoms flail in the air as I pull the vines up by the roots and toss them in the compost. It feels cruel. Something in me isn’t ready to let go of summer so easily. To destroy what I’ve carefully cultivated all these months. Those pale flowers might still have time to fruit. My great-grandmother sang with the girls of her village as they pulled the flax. Songs so old and so tied to the season that the very sound seemed to turn the weather. — Karina Borowicz
Thank You
The Christmas In Our Town committee thanks everyone who came out to support the yard sale and hot dog sale. The event was an overwhelming success with the community involvement and the ultimate support of many organizations. Thanks to all the Lions Club members, church ladies, organizers, price placers and hot dog sauce specialists that came out to help. This fundraiser will support the expenses incurred for the Lions Club sponsored Christmas In Our Town festivities on Dec. 3. There are still many great opportunities to help during the parade and activities so contact Pat or Sharon if you have some time to contribute.
Become A Lion
Please Join the Barrackville Lions Club. We believe in changing the world by serving the needs of our local communities. More than 1.4 million Lions around the world are responding to local and global challenges with kindness and care. Volunteer with the Christmas In Our Town event in December, the Easter Egg Hunt in the spring and other events show that the Lions Club is involved in our community. The club will hold a membership drive in the next few months so please consider joining this great civic organization. Send a message on how to join to Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Halloween Dance Party
Barrackville PTO is sponsoring a Halloween Dance Party for Barrackville school children Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be concessions, music, photo ops and a costume contest, all for a small $5 entry fee. Times for students: Pre-K to 4th grade: 5-6:30 p.m., 5th to 8th grade: 6:30-8:30 p.m.. Dance will be held inside the school gym. Contact a PTO parent for more information.
The Ozzy Report
K9 Ozzy is starting out on a roll. He assisted the Marion County Sheriff’s Department where paraphernalia was located after a free air sniff and a positive indication and then a vehicle on a state highway was stopped by the Barrackville Police Department and Ozzy was deployed for a free air sniff with a positive indication that revealed narcotics and paraphernalia on the driver side of the vehicle as well as narcotics on the passenger. During the course of this stop we also removed a wanted felon from the streets with the assistance of the MCSD.
Neighbor news
Katy Church of God of Prophecy on Route 250 is sponsoring a creamed chicken and biscuit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-6 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adults and $8 for children under ten. Take out dinners only.
The Lions Club holds a record of those from the community who have passed away. The names are on a “Memorial Tree” plaque at the Lions Club Community Building. Anyone who would like a loved one’s name placed on the display contact Pat at 304-366-5558. The memorial tree is usually on display at the community building but is also at the memorial wall during the Christmas In Our Town celebration.
Christmas in Our Town Pageant
The Christmas in Our Town Pageant will be held at the YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd., Fairmont, Nov. 19, doors open at 12 and the pageant starts at 1 p.m. $5 admission 5 and under free. Baby Photogenic Contest Entry – $20, Submit 5x7 photo with entry form. 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 1-2 years old. Pageant Age Groups: Submit 5x7 photo. with entry. Categories of Competition. Text 304-657-7920 for entry info. Nov. 5 deadline.
School News
PTO Sponsored events: Barrackville PTO meeting at the school on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Halloween Dance Party Oct. 29 Pre K to 4th grade: 5-6:30 pm & grades 5-8 from 6:30-8 p.m. Elementary School Halloween parade at 1 p.m.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville. Phone 304-366-9372. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
