It’s the 4th of July, Farmers!
As Queen Elizabeth might say, the colonies sure are restless of late. Last week Miss Kasey and I took off to Morgantown for a Downton Abbey themed tea at the Tea Shoppe. While sipping on our respective pots of tea (blue jasmine for her and cherry almond for me), sandwiches, scones and sweets, we were treated to several party games with our fellow attendees. One particular game was a true/false test on etiquette in the late 1800’s-early 1900’s and was quite the conversation starter among us ladies (and one particularly spry 80 year old gentleman who was a delight and even arrived in costume).
I think with the topics circulating, politically speaking, there’s a bit of a confusion as to what a woman’s place and demeanor should be in the face of adversity. It was quite sobering to listen to these tips of manners and etiquette and realize that they were less suggestion and more rules for life lest a woman be outcast. It’s fun to spend time with my daughter, especially in this time when she’s between a little girl and growing up, but I hope she realizes that not long ago she’d have a lot of societal constraints put upon her and that I’m teaching her to be thankful for all the opportunities she has as a girl in 2022.
Around town
The Blessings Box was looking a little bare last weekend so I took over a few cans of soup and some extra snacks we had in the pantry. I did see some people leaving fresh produce off and on and I think that’s a wonderful idea for those who raise a garden but have a little extra or go berry picking and want to share their haul. For those of you who don’t know it’s located at town hall on Mill Street right in downtown. I also added some books to my Little Library in my front yard on Railroad Street. I noticed the kids books have been going just as fast as I put them out so if anyone has some they want to put in there, feel free. Any overflow I’ll send with the kids to put on the shelf in the Post Office. There’s been some nice titles in there recently as well. I think we need to make a place to donate school supplies into The Comfort Closet to get our kids started out right this school year. Knights of Columbus will meet July 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the St Patrick’s Parish Hall. Don’t forget to grab some pepperoni rolls or mini pepperoni rolls from the Baker’s Nook today. She’s also got some great hot dog sauce that was a big hit in our concession stands at North Marion football games last fall. Today’s special is a 6 inch Hot Italian Sub or BLT with Macaroni Salad for $9.
How? How!
It’s 4-H Camp week at Mar-Mac up Mill Fall Road in Farmington. How? How! The campers have been celebrating a full week of activities and fellowship. They kicked off the week with their first council circle at Marion County 4-H Camp since 2019. Wow! Puts it into perspective as to how long these kids have been without their camp experiences. Throughout the week they partake in classes, crafts, and other activities as well as special events like a movie night on the green, astronomy activities and folk dancing. Farmington’s Engine 75 also came to Camp Mar-Mac to show the campers their equipment and teach them all about what it means to be a volunteer. The kids tried on our gear, used the hose, and asked great questions. A big How How to this week at Marvelous Camp MarMac 2022 and to the Cherokee Chief, Miss Franchesca Aloi.
Create it!
The granddaughter of one of my dear neighbors back on Mill Street is opening up a unique business very soon in Fairmont. Emily Harki Hawkins is the owner of Create! Gift Studio which hosts craft classes for all ages & provides custom made, in-house gifts on site at 1506 Pennsylvania Ave. just between Bellview and Rivesville. She’s already posted her list of July classes and opened registration. It’s a great place for birthday parties, girl’s night, bachelorette parties, baby showers and any private party needs. They provide the activity and you provide the rest! Class sizes are up to 15 guests and range from sign painting, wooden yarn sewing, kids watercolors, tiered tray sets, wooden embroidery, and lots to come. You can see the full list at https://www.creategiftstudio.com/ and they’re also on social media.
Yesteryear
Have you heard about the new term “Coastal Grandmother?” It’s a term for ladies of a certain age who love beachy things, cookbooks, herb gardens, cashmere cardigans, and a good wide brimmed hat, among other accessories. The movement, as it’s been deemed, is credited to an influencer named Lex Nicoleta who says it’s all about “focusing on romanticizing your life and cultivating little moments of happiness — reading on your patio or cooking in your kitchen.” This cultural trend is being credited for an upswing in vintage names which have been growing in popularity. Chic and traditional names on the list include Elsie, Tillie, Ina, Nancy, Diane, Martha, Nora, Frances, Buffy, Marnie, Julia, Hattie, Rosemary, Eleanor, Meredith and last but not least, Stephanie. I’d rather enjoy meeting a baby Stephanie so long as they don’t spell her name improperly.
Birthdays
If you Barrackville students see your teacher (and my sister), Mrs. Samantha Halpenny today, please wish her a very Happy 35th Birthday! Also celebrating this week are Susie Filius, Rod Jacques, Jaime Robinette Bray, DJ and Domenick Cosco, Janeice Stanley, Daniel Robinson Doinalson, Joseph Latocha, Marlene Lucas, Ashlynn McLain, Jacob Shaver, Avia Napalo, James Dixon, Isaac Roscoe, Tom Sherry, Nicholas Shearer, Kurt Latocha and Diana Kanosky,
Ins & Outs
A few new things added to the local 4th of July events. Ashley Cortellini will be performing on stage at the Fairview Town Park at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4. She will be playing acoustic music with her ukulele and singing covers of old-time favorites, such as Patsy Cline. Ashley is a Fairview girl who now lives in Morgantown with her three kids and works as a teacher for Monongalia County Schools. Johnny’s Ice Cream Shop will host a petting zoo across from the Fairview library from 11 a.m.-1p.m. Papa Joe’s Famous Meats had a great first week and they’re already changing things up to accommodate their success. Incorporated into the menu are four new items, holiday ordering options, new business hours on Wednesday and let me tell you, I saw their sandwiches and my goodness! You’re getting your money’s worth, folks. Boy Scouts of America Troop 10 is starting a new Cub Scout Pack for ages 5-10 at the Monongah Fire Department. An informational meeting is scheduled for Sunday, July 10 at 4 p.m. at the fire station. Also down the West Fork way, the new kayak ramp has been completed. All you water bugs can plop your ‘yaks in these new ramps popping up all over Marion County. Farmington has had ours by the bridge for a little bit now and it gets a lot of use.
School news
Several area teachers are in Orlando this week attending the Model Schools Conference. Looks like they’ve learned a lot and had some fun with teachers from around the country. I didn’t see if anyone met Mickey or Minnie Mouse but they were in the right spot. The North Marion Band and Guard full practices start after the holiday weekend. Practices are in the band room at North Marion High from 5-8 p.m. on July 5-8. If you’re interested in sponsoring an ad in the football program this year, contact a cheerleader or cheer parent. A few teachers are putting together “Wish Lists” of supplies for their classrooms on places like Amazon.com. As the sister of a teacher and someone who used to work in the public school system, I know how nice it is to receive generous donations and supplies for students. Supply lists are also being posted for classrooms on school websites.
Chicken roast
Lil Huskies will sponsor a Chicken (and more) Roast next Sunday the 10th at the Farmington Fire Department. Each meal will include your choice of meat and two sides. Sides are green beans, coleslaw or baked beans. You can buy your meal for $12, also available will be a pulled pork meal for $15 and a rack of ribs meal for $25. You can pick up between noon and 2 p.m. To pre order or for more info check out their Facebook page “Idamay Black Diamonds DBA North Marion Lil Huskies.”
Final thoughts
If you’re looking for a good book to settle down with this holiday weekend or to take out on the porch with you in the evenings, try this one by Randy Safford. It’s called “An Act of Remembrance & Other Mostly True Historical West Virginia Stories.” He’s not a local boy but his parents were West Virginians and he’s collected a lot of neat short stories into this anthology. There’s tales from a real life widow of the 1906 Monongah Mine explosion, a country girl who moves to Fairmont during Prohibition, and a lot more local stories as well as some from the rest of the state. You can get it in paperback form or Kindle for the e-reading crowd. It’s also available at Morgantown’s own Populore Publishing Company which is located at 286 Canfield St. and is a new to me business. I’m planning to take Miss Kasey to visit them and pick up a physical copy myself, although I think she wants us to read “Where the Crawdads Sing” before the movie comes out. Did you know when that book was published in 2018 it made the word crawdad one of the most popularly searched words on the internet. Apparently not everyone knows what a crawdad is. Imagine that! I will be in office again on Wednesday, July 6 but until then you can get a hold of me via email at scummons@timeswv.com Have a safe and happy 4th!
