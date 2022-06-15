Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is doing well, weatherman says it will be up in the 90s this week so be sure to drink plenty of fluids and to wear light clothing.
Mark your calendars for the Rivesville Town Celebration coming up on July 2, this event will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will finish off the night.
Market on the Mon will also be held on July 2, I will get the times in the next column.
Congratulations go out to Rivesville Elementary Middle School student, Sheridan Hudson. Sheridan has been chosen as the statewide runner-up in the WV Kids Kick Opioids PSA contest. Her drawing will be displayed inside the State Capitol. Everyone is proud of you Sheridan!
There will be a quarter sale at the McCurdysville Community Building Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be an indoor/outdoor sale rain or shine. Most everything in the building with the exception of food and snacks will sell for twenty-five cents, the building is full of items priced to sell! For any questions or to rent a table call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
A clothing giveaway will be held at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ on Saturday June 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be clothing for men, women and children. The church is located at 18 Darrah Ln. Fairview. it’s a half-mile north of Fairview.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution on Saturday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rivesville United Methodist Church, located on the corner of 3rd. and Jasper St., please arrive before 11 a.m. If there is a need for an emergency box, call 304-278-7550 or 304-534-2950.
The retirees of Fairmont Clinic will meet at SayBoy Restaurant on Wednesday June 15 for their monthly luncheon at 1 p.m. For any questions, call Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5681.
Birthday wishes:
Jennifer Eddy, Butch Bradley, Stephanie Paugh Henderson.
Hope your birthday’s are blessed.
A very special birthday wish goes out to Madison Elizabeth Smith, my sweet Madi girl (my granddaughter). It’s so hard to believe you will turn 10 years old on tuesday June 21. From the moment we found out Mama was expecting up to this very minute, my life was turned all around! To find out a little girl was coming into the world after Gigi had all boys I was super excited to say the least. Words alone cannot tell you how much I love you, please stay the sweet girl you are now. I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
Anniversary wishes go out to:
Travis and Jeanie, my son and sweet daughter-in-law. They will celebrate their 10th anniversary on June 16. Wishing you both many more years of love, health and happiness! Love you both.
I’d like to send congratulations out to my great nephew Nathan Gerau and his bride Kaitlyn Nuzum Gerau as they took their vows on Saturday. Beautiful bride, handsome groom lovely wedding, wishing you both all the best.
Don’t forget this Sunday is Father’s Day. If you are lucky enough to still have your dad I hope you will be sure to honor him or someone who has been a father figure to you. I always feel like dads don’t get the credit they deserve. Here’s to all you dads out there may you have a great day!
PLease send me any news you may have, email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. or call me at 304-777-0540.
Please drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
