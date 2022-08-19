Howdy Farmers!
That blessed week is finally upon us, the children go back to school. Our preparation began last weekend with the purchasing of school supplies, a favorite of a stationary connoisseur such as myself. While Kasey needed the necessities, Kyan chose to wait it out until he knew what specifics his classes would call for. Differences in my children are very noticeable when shopping is involved. She spent her allotted money (and then some) while he barely got out the door with two new shirts before declaring I could have the rest of his budget to buy whatever back to school fashion he needed. I will say he will be a great boyfriend, having entertained himself for quite a while so that his sister could take up residency in the fitting room of her first “big girl” store. Her legs have officially said they’re too long for girls’ sizes and must move onto the adult section a few months shy of her 13th birthday. Meanwhile, Kyan will be able to float down Buffalo to North Marion if his shoes get any larger. We’re almost the size of a small canoe.
Around town
All passersby should remember that there are quite a few bus stops in city limits and surrounding hollows. Take your time and be sure you stop for buses. They don’t put those flashing lights and bright yellow paint on them for decoration alone.
The St. Peter’s Catholic Church invites you to join them for worship and an ice cream social next Sunday, Aug. 28, following 11 a.m. mass. This is sponsored by our Parish Council. Happy Anniversary to Frank & Sheila Doshen and Regan & Malissa Fitzwater. I popped a few school supplies into the Comfort Closet on the corner of Mill and Main over the weekend and was surprised to see how well used (and bare) it’s become. Take the time to donate to this helpful community box.
Upon returning I did find that the supplies were gone so that means we have kids in town that desperately need these items to be successful this school year. Donate and help them out. If you hadn’t noticed yet, The Bakers Nook is open this week. The hours are Tuesday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and they ask that you please be patient as they are training new staff. The regular menu is being offered, however no daily lunch specials this week due to limited staff and scheduled catering events. The case is full of special goodies including Colton Daft’s famous cinnamon roll cheesecake which I heard was a success. Don’t forget those pepperoni rolls to pop into the kiddos’ lunch boxes.
Ins and Outs
There will be an Ice Cream Social tomorrow at the Fairview Senior Center, from 4-7 p.m. and everyone is invited. They will have a hot dog sale with baked beans, pie and ice cream. The ice cream can be made into a banana split, a sundae, or put on the pie. All items will be priced accordingly. Papa Joe’s Famous Meats continues to add great menu items and special desserts. If you haven’t stopped by yet, you need to.
School news
Several Back to School Tips are circulating on social media these days. I’ve found a couple that I thought were worth mentioning and I hope you will too. First off, we all know how popular “Spirit Weeks” and special days are for students. While you’re our school shopping, why not add to your list specific items such as school colors, camouflage, tie dye, superheroes, favorite sports teams, WVU or blue & gold, and school friendly pajamas for pajama days?
It’ll keep you from going crazy trying to find them at Walmart or the Dollar Store the night before. Also, don’t be a Goodwill snob. That’s the best place to find bargains. The next tip is a standard we should all live by and “practice what you preach.” It goes like this: “Classes start soon and I want to ask you a favor. Please sit down with your child for 5 minutes and explain to them that being very tall, short, chubby, skinny, black or white is not a joke. That there is nothing wrong with wearing the same shoes every day. Explain to him or her that a used backpack carries the same dreams as a new one... Please teach them not to exclude anyone for “being different” or not having the same possibilities as one. Explain to them that teasing hurts... and that they go to school to LEARN, NOT to compete. When they say that education begins at home, bad examples do as well.
I.O.O.F. scholarships awarded
The members of Electic Lodge No. 67 I.O.O.F. of Farmington wishes to congratulate the 2022 scholarship winners: Ethan Andrella to attend Marshall University, Clara Powell to attend Fairmont State University, Michael Yarber to attend Fairmont State University, and Gracie Jones to attend Pierpont Community and Technical college. Each year the Electic Lodge No. 67, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, offers two, $1,000 scholarships for academic studies and two, $1,000 scholarships for the pursuit of technical training to North Marion seniors. Applications for the 2023 scholarships will be available at the counselor’s office.
There are other scholarships and educational programs available through the Independent Order of Odd Fellows if you would like more information on these programs, the I.O.O.F. Electic Lodge No. 67 or membership you may contact Bill Jones at 304-775-7322 pr Gary Jenkins at 304-366-6566. Congratulations to each of these students as they pursue their academic dreams and to the Odd Fellows who continue to help our community.
Birthdays
Very happy wishes go out this week to Sammie Baker, Kris McDonald, Cheri Weaver, Jax Stull, Tasha Daft Phillabaum, Leslie VanZant, Rosemary Raschella, Stephanie Aloi, Kynlie Roach, Brian Craig, Stephen Huey, Melissa Fisher Gifford, Racheal and Nicholas Hayes, Lillie Powell, Joe Manchin and Robert McLain.
Yesteryear
Back in 1915 Farmington, there was outrage over a truck from Brownsville, Pennsylvania which came speeding through town on a Friday evening at about 30 miles an hour. Now imagine the town back then, with no new Rt. 250, mostly dirt streets, and probably not the same layout of streets as we have today. It makes that 30 mph seem a bit excessive now! The driver was arrested and fined $10 by Mayor J.J. Jenkins.
The completion of paving to the Katy road had been completed by the end of August in that same year. The road was officially opened in September with traffic of all types permitted on its fine brick. The “highway” as it was referred to was six miles in length and leads you from Fairmont by way of Barrackville to the Lincoln county line. Again, what a difference the absence of the new 250 makes. Mrs. Deborah Knox Livingstone of Bangor, Maine passed through Fairmont en route to Mannington where she was to deliver an address on questions pertaining to suffrage.
She prominently identified with the National Organization of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and was a speaker at the State Convention of the WCTU that September. Mrs. Livingstone was wife to the Rev. Livingstone who championed and encouraged her political views on equal education for both genders as well as the women’s right to vote. She held offices with the WCTU in Maine before taking her show on the road across the country on behalf of the suffragettes and other causes. It makes you wonder how she came upon our corner of the world as an important stop to spread the messages she was called upon to deliver.
Final Thoughts — A child’s struggle isn’t always just a missing pencil
The following poem was written by Joshua T. Dickerson, an Atlanta man who after witnessing a scene between a student and teacher, felt compelled to pen this thought provoking work. While most take the message to mean to have sympathy for those impoverished, he has said he hopes it will also inspire those to keep fighting no matter their circumstances.
“Cause I Ain’t Got A Pencil: I woke myself up, because we ain’t got an alarm clock. Dug in the dirty clothes basket, cause ain’t nobody washed my uniform. Brushed my hair and teeth in the dark, cause the lights aint on. Even got my baby sister ready, cause my mama wasn’t home. Got us both to school on time, to eat us a good breakfast. Then when I got to class the teacher fussed, cause I ain’t got a pencil.” Have a great week and keep our educators and students in your hearts as they start the new school year. You can contact me at 304-367-2527 or via email scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe and happy, Farmers!
