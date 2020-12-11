Happy Holidays are coming Farmers, are you ready?
I’m at the point in my holiday preparations where presents have been bought, they’re under the tree waiting to be wrapped, but I have a nagging feeling I’ve not done enough. Do you feel that way?
For me, Christmas is all about the gift selection. I like to feel like I’ve done a good job and I know the person well enough to select something useful but also that they wouldn’t necessarily buy themselves. My shopping season is split into three categories. I have a little lull between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1 where I feel at a complete loss as to what to buy the kids and husband, then I get a few ideas and before I know it the list is being whittled down to what can be left as an idea for next year and what will be under the tree come Christmas morning. The third is this current period of self-doubt. It will hang around even as I begin wrestling the tape dispenser and asking Lulu not to sit on top of my gift tags. (While others go all out gift bags, I take time to pick out my wrapping paper and stock up on curling ribbon at the beginning of the season. This year’s theme is farmhouse traditional and cartoon Christmas sharks with candy canes. Because life is pretty and should always be mixed with a little fun.) Once everything is stacked under the boughs I’ll take stock and pat myself on the back for another year of splendid gift giving. My reward? A glass of eggnog and the satisfaction of watching it become ripped up in a matter of seconds at each gathering. Merry Christmas, indeed.
79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. A whole generation of men and women who fought in the Great War have passed. I wonder what they would think about our squabbles for freedom today. Did you know West Virginia reported the fifth-highest percentage of servicemen during the war, with 218,665 West Virginians, including 66,716 volunteers, serving in the armed forces?
Of those brave soldiers, 5,830 would not make it home. A whopping 2,000 women entered military service during the war. These brave ladies included Winifred Love who commanded the first contingent of WAVES to serve overseas, Dolores Dowling, one of the first nurses to land in Sicily after D-Day and also a member of the first MASH unit. Florence Aby Blanchfield superintendent of the Army Nurse Corps from 1943-1947, she was also the first woman commissioned as a lieutenant colonel in the regular army. What about one of West Virginia’s most noted sons? Chuck Yeager, who we lost this week at the great age of 97, flew 64 missions and shot down 13 enemy aircraft, 5 in a single day.
On the home front, West Virginians did their part! We supplied more than 600 million tons of coal to fuel the war. Built in the Kanawha Valley, the world’s largest synthetic rubber plant helped America to replace Japan as its primary supplier. On the shores of the Ohio River in Mason County, West Virginians built patrol boats and other vessels which would cruise the open seas defending our land. How’s that for what the world says is a bunch of hillbillies!
NMHS launches book club
North Marion High is excited to announce the launch of their new book club! A few weeks ago, students approached Ms. Latocha about starting a book club, and now it has grown to include several students and teachers. The first selection chosen is “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. The club met virtually to get started and encourages any student who wants to participate to contact Ms. Latocha (or any teacher) to get a copy of the book. You can always listen to the audio version, too! Happy reading.
Addresses for Shut-Ins
We have two additional addresses to include in our list of shut ins this year. Robert Farley, Tygart Center, 1539 Country Club Rd., Room 214, Fairmont, WV 26554. Jerry Moore, Wallace B. Murphy Nursing Home, P.O. Box 50, Grafton, WV 26354. You can also send wishes to residents at John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living Facility, 3205 Husky Highway, Farmington, WV 26571 and also to the ladies at Theresa’s Rose Garden, 407 Waitman Wiley Rd., Farmington, WV 26571 also enjoy pretty cards and wishes! Last week’s addresses included: Roman and Helen Chuby, 1543 Country Club Rd., Room 610, Fairmont, WV 26554. Sally Boord, 2 Hospital Plaza, Grafton, WV 26354. We have three residents at Fairmont Health and Rehab Center. The address to get in touch with Bobby Petro and Barbara and Ronnie Snodgrass is 130 Kaufman Dr., Fairmont, WV 26554.
Birthdays
A Class of 1958 graduate of Farmington High is celebrating a milestone birthday this week. Richard Dale McDougal turns 80 years young on the 16th. He’s as healthy as a horse and stubborn as a mule but a joy in the lives of his family and friends. A loving father and husband, they hope to have him for many more birthdays. (This celebration came from Donna and Ken McDougal). Also celebrating this week are Robert Cheuvront, Marilyn Jones, Kimberly Faulkner, Leisha Elliot, Heather Yoho and Greg VanZant.
Free homework helpers
The Mannington Elks are sponsoring a free homework help for students at their lodge in Mannington. This service will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from Dec. 15-31 (closed Christmas Eve) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Students must bring their own pencil, paper, and Chromebooks with login info. A maximum of 50 school age students will be taken on a first come, first served basis. You can reserve your spot by calling 681-443-9821 or 304-841-6508 after 5 p.m. All students must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Remote learning starts
Marion County schools are now on Full Remote Learning through Dec. 23. Students will receive lessons and instruction through their online accounts on the Chromebooks provided to them by the board of education. Lessons will continue until the start of Christmas vacation and will go back to school on Monday, Jan. 4. Meal pick up for children is available at their school from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 22, and again Jan. 6. You Can sign up with the school for those meals which will be provided for five days.
Yearbook
North Marion’s Yearbook staff invites you to submit photos online. This unique approach to capturing students, whether they are blended or distance learning in the 2020-2021 school year, is open to anyone. Categories are Wintertime Fun, You and Your Pets, Quarantine Hobbies, Unique Hobbies, Volunteering and Work, Learning at Home, Out of Town (traveling). To share with the North Star staff, go to hjeshare.com, enter your school code (Huskies21), your name, email address, and phone number. Read and agree to Terms and Conditions and upload your photos. (Disclaimer: Not all submitted photos will be selected for the yearbook.)
Yesteryear
Our yesteryear comes this week from the personal collection of Fred Rock Priester. The photo was obtained at an auction. What’s fascinating about this picture is the timing. Taken in December 1968, mere days after the No. 9 Mine Explosion which occurred on Nov. 20, 1968. Can you imagine how devastating that time was for our community? Not a single life was not touched by tragedy. It was taken by William G. Vorpe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper. The truck was one of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department’s finest, although the identity of “Santa” is a mystery. Some say it was Moose Lahendro, some say it was the real man in red himself coming straight from the North Pole to help bring tidings of comfort and joy to our town. A date stamped on the reverse side says December 21st, 1968 which could’ve been the date of publication or the date it was taken. Thanks to Freddie for sharing this with us. If you have any recollection of this time, fond memories or stories to share with our readers please let me know! You are most welcome to Contact Me in the office at 304-367-2527, scummons@timeswv.com, or send me a line at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555.
