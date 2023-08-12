And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God. (Luke 9:62 NIV)
July 31 was a challenging news day in West Virginia. This is when the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission officially revoked Alderson Broaddus University’s ability to confer degrees and thus, essentially sealed the fate of the institution.
Although I did not attend the school, countless numbers of friends and colleagues have attended the Baptist-related college. AB has held a special place in West Virginia Baptist life for almost a century.
Another tough announcement came from the southern part of the state later in the day. King Tut Drive-In, located in Beckley, announced they were in negotiations to sell, and that the restaurant would likely close. Since then, the owners have announced September 5 as their final day of business.
Many in North Central West Virginia are unlikely to understand the iconic nature of the restaurant. King Tut has been open since the 1940s and has been owned by the same family since the 1950s. While a few menu items have come and gone over the years, the King Tut experience has remained virtually unchanged.
This news also hit a little closer to home. King Tut is where I had my first official job as a teenager. It is where I took my wife (of soon to be 25 years) on our first date. It is also where my mom worked for over 40 years.
It would be easy to lament the factors that brought both institutions to this point. There is certainly a place for that. And in both cases, grieving and reflection is helpful.
However, the news is a reminder of certain theological truths. First, the essence of our lives is temporary. Life is ever changing and is fragile even in the best of times. On the other hand, the kingdom of God lasts forever.
Therefore, our focus should be on what’s ahead. The best days in the life of the church are still to come. Celebrating the past is important and worthwhile, but the church is called to be ready for Christ’s return. It’s difficult to move forward if our eyes are stuck in the past.
We’re also reminded that life is full of various seasons.
Ironically, we often find ourselves looking forward to the next season of life instead of enjoying the one we’re in. So, despite our busy schedules, my wife and I returned to King Tut earlier this week. It was certainly inconvenient to drive over two hours one-way, but it was needful and appropriate. Embrace what you have while you have it.
Finally, we’re reminded that life is relational in nature. The greatest strength of AB, from my perspective, is the sense of community among its alums.
And in all fairness to King Tut, its customers have been interested in more than greasy comfort food. The drive-in has remained a symbol of community in a state that has experienced more than its fair share of loss.
Even though the world will miss both institutions, the impact on their respective communities will remain. My prayer is that all who have experienced loss will be comforted by the Prince of Peace.
