Marion County Teachers and Administrators who will be participating in the Summer SOLE — Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement — program engaged in professional development on June 2nd and June 3rd.
The participants came to the trainings with excitement and energy that will set the stage for a great opportunity for the students of Marion County. The primary focus was on an accelerated learning framework to help provide opportunities for students to engage in activities that help address learning gaps in mathematics and reading through exploration of wellness, sciences, humanities and the arts. A common theme among participants was that the students of Marion County deserve the very best that we can offer. By pulling together, as an entire district, to establish a countywide program that includes students in kindergarten through 12th grade has shown what Marion County personnel, both service and professional employees, are ready and willing to do for our students. The theme of active engagement for our students and staff should make way for a positive learning environment that we can build on now and in the future.
Starting on Monday, June 7, 1,161 Marion County students in grades Kindergarten through 12 will take advantage of summer learning opportunities. It’s pretty amazing the number of students that are enrolled in summer educational recovery efforts. The impact of the pandemic may have interrupted learning and teaching throughout the 2020-21 school year, however, Marion County students and teachers continued to forge through the school year with grit and determination.
We are very pleased with the number of teachers, administrators and service personnel who are willing to work this summer. The staff is certainly engaged in a historical moment in American history. We will be able to debrief after this summer session in order to plan future educational recovery programs.
It is refreshing to see, in spite of the pandemic, how resilient and determined the majority of our students were. Graduation ceremonies and other recognition efforts revealed plenty evidence of student determination by the many awards in athletics and scholarships earned. The weather did not cooperate fully for our outdoor graduation events, but that did not interfere with the accolades from the audience honoring students at the proud moment of walking across the stage to receive their diploma.
Thank you to parents, relatives and the community for the wonderful participation to honor the Senior Class of 2021. Now that they have crossed over into being a part of the alumni at our three high schools, we hope they will participate as an alumnus to support and inspire the students behind them. We are all proud of our graduates for their accomplishments!
Marion County Schools is also excited to offer a summer meal program for those who register for this opportunity by July 19. The seven-day shelf-stable boxes will be prepared and shipped directly to the child’s home via FedEx. The kits should be delivered each Tuesday or Wednesday, effective for the period of July 5 through Aug. 18. All Marion County students ages 18 and under are eligible and should register at www.marionboe.com.
Child nutrition was a major concern during the pandemic. Marion County Schools has a long history of caring about student well-being and concern over students being fed. We are grateful that the entire community of Marion County shares the concern and works to serve the needs of nutrition in many ways. Schools, churches, community organizations and individual citizens help to support school meal programs, food backpack programs, soup kitchens, food pantries, food banks, Blessing Boxes and food co-ops providing the answer to the problem. It is wonderful to live and work in a caring community, such as Marion County.
The Marion County Board of Education hosted a Summer Send Off Drive-Thru event on Saturday, May 22 for all families, providing them with a bag full of goodies to keep students engaged in reading during the summer break. Parents of students who were in grades Pre-K through 12th grade were able to pick up a bag of five to six brand new, age-appropriate books for their child. Some popular titles given out included, “Goodnight Moon,” for younger readers and “The Book Thief,” for older students.
Twenty-five volunteers made up of Marion County Board of Education Members, the Superintendent, Central Office Staff, School Faculty, and other members of their families made the event a success. The county school system was extremely thrilled to serve 807 families from various Marion County communities. Organizers explained that events like these are important for children to remember that just because they are not in school, does not mean they have to stop reading.
Stay well, be safe.
