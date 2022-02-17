Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a great Valentine’s Day. It may be 60 degrees outside, as they are predicting, but do not let it fool you. No, spring is not here yet. And even if the calendar says spring in March, we could still have snow. We live in West Virginia.
My resident robin is still around and some mornings the birds can be heard singing, as if calling for spring. There are still a few places with ice on sidewalks, so please be very careful when outside. I have heard of some folks who have fallen and broken bones. Of course, after the snow and ice leaves, for some of us, comes the mud.
Someone said the other day that they had flowers coming up. There are some that come up by date not due to the weather. Please remember to check on your neighbors, and friends who may need a little help. The elderly may not want to ask, but even a phone call to them could make a difference. Some of our folks have had to stay very close to home for several weeks and do not talk or see others every day. Think about this and there just might be someone that a phone call could brighten their day. I hope everyone has a good week. Maybe some sunshine will make it better. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Spaghetti Dinner
The Mannington Fire Department Auxiliary will serve a carry out only Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, March 13, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The cost will $8 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and under. The menu consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad and bread. Pick up will be at the Mannington Fire Hall, 101 Clayton St., at the Central Station. Tickets are available from any Auxiliary member or by calling Judy at 304-986-2527. You will need to purchase your tickets in advance as extra dinners that day might not be available.
Mannington Pool
Have you been keeping tabs on the sign between the bridges to see the progress of the funds being donated to the construction of the Mannington Pool? The amount that has been donated is nearing the top! There is still a large amount that is needed and it is hoped that this will be completed very soon.
It has not been so long ago that this fund was started and the goal can be reached very soon. If you have great memories of your youth, spending summer days at the pool, maybe you would like to make a donation. This is one way to help youth now have those memories. It will take some time for the construction to be completed, but the upgrades should last for many years. The money that is donated is paired with a matching grant.
The old pool will be removed and the one put in place with a new filtration system and pump, bath house, concession stand and splash area which will be new, a complete renovation of the pool and area around it. The Artist’s rendering of the planned renovations that were published in the paper last week look very nice and look as though it will be a great place for folks to spend afternoons during the summer. Donations may be made to First Exchange Bank, and sent to City of Mannington, 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582.
Good Luck
We want to wish the North Marion girls basketball team good luck as they start playoff games. This is a group of young ladies to be very proud of and they should be proud of the season they have had, even with the weather and COVID problems. They have represented themselves, the school, their hometown and Marion County very well during the regular season. If you have not attended any of their games, you have missed some really good basketball. Good Luck girls.
Book Cover Contest
There will be a contest for Middle School age children (ages 10-14) to create a cover for the Mannington District Fair Association’s 89th Fair Book. This is to be county fair oriented (your favorite animal, ride, food experience). The entry must be on an 8X10 piece of paper and must be a black and white drawing. (No trademark characters or logos may be used.) Entries must be postmarked by March 8. The entries will be judged by the fair directors. The winner will receive a $50 cash award and your name will be printed on the front of the 2022 fair book and it will also be on display in the Community Building Display and Exhibit Hall. Drawings are to be sent to Mannington District Fair Association, Drawing Contest, P.O. Box 149, Mannington, WV 26582. Also include on a separate piece of paper, your name, your address, your phone number, age and name of your school.
February at the Library
The Mannington Public Library has activities and events for all ages planned for February. The Fire Breathing Fairy Tale Festival will be held Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. This is National Tell a Fairy Tale Day. Stories of great dragon slayers, heroic princesses and happily ever after’s will be told. This adventure is sure to delight the little heroes of the land. Please register if you would like to attend,
The Crafty Kids Club will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. with Carol to make an adorable Unicorn pop-up card. This would make a great card for a friend’s birthday. All materials will be provided and registration is required. This craft is geared toward children 8 years of age.
For the teens, come to the library for an afternoon of sleuthing fun! You will navigate through the library on a scavenger hunt on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. See how good your detective skills are as you race toward prizes. Please register for the activity.
Carol’s Crafty Creations will be making a Bunny Mason Jar. Spring has sprung in Carol’s Crafty Creations class. Join the group to make a Bunny themed Mason Jar vase on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Materials will be provided but you must register for the class.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.