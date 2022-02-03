Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week. For the second day, school started on time, evenithough it was cold. I was thinking about the cold the other day, as all of us are not liking it very much. How many remember ice skating on the creek near Hough Park?
The weather had to be cold for the ice to freeze that thick to be safe to be out on the ice. There is some freezing now but not for the ice to be safe, so stay off of any ice on creeks or ponds. This was not something that happened every few years, there was some freezing like this every winter. Then the ice would usually leave with high water and there would be ice jams and many times between the bridges in downtown Mannington. I have heard that they would set off dynamite to get the ice moving, as they were afraid that there would be damage to the bridges from the pressure of the ice. Oh well, so much for old thoughts.
Don’t try to go out on the creeks that are frozen, the ice will not be safe. Some streams may be frozen over but the ice is not thick and will not hold the weight of a person. I am sure that if you grew up in Mannington this thought will bring back memories.
The weather folks are saying that we will have some warm days very soon, just don’t start thinking that spring is here.
Have you thought about those you love and how you will show that love on Valentine’s Day? Remember, Mannington has some very fine place to shop and you just might find that ideal gift.
Continue to check on the elderly and neighbors, as some may need some help if the cold temperatures return. I don’t like to think about what the area residents in the Northeast are having to put up with after all of the snow and wind that they had last week. This just makes one think about those who may need assistance who do live near us. Take care this week, watch out for each other, and stay safe.
Fair book cover contest
It may be February and winter outside but many of us are making plans for summer. The Mannington District Fair Association is already putting together the Fair Book and they have decided to have a contest for youngsters in Middle School (10-14 years of age).
It must be country fair oriented (your favorite animal, ride, food experience) created on 8X10 paper and must be a black and white drawing. There can be no trademark characters or logos used, all must be original. The drawing must be postmarked by March 8. All drawings will be judged by the fair directors. The winner will receive a $50 cash award, and their name will appear on the front of the 2022 fair book. Your drawing will also be on display in the Community Building Display and Exhibit. Drawings are to be sent to Mannington District Fair Association, P.O. Box 149, Mannington, WV 26582. Also, on a separate piece of paper print your name, address, phone number, age and the name of your school. Drawings cannot be judged if this information does not accompany the drawing. There will be more information at a later date about a form to sign to send with your drawing.
Pizza, sandwich and salad sale
The next Fairview Volunteer Fire Department Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale will be held Feb. 13 from 2-5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. You may eat in or carry out will be available. If you wish to place an order for pick up, please call 304-449-1904. The building is handicap accessible. All profits from this sale will benefit the volunteer fire department. This is an easy way to have food that you do not have to cook for this sporting Sunday and you will be helping the fire department fundraiser.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
