Waiting in the snow last week I watched an act of kindness that made me stop in my tracks. I was waiting for a delivery driver when I saw a car come zooming around the corner barely missing a limping senior citizen that was trying to cross the street. The car slammed on the brakes and the driver jumped out of the car and at a high speed headed toward the person he’d almost hit.
I hurried across the road waiting to see if I needed to intervene, but I didn’t.
I overheard the driver repeatedly say, “I’m so sorry. I wasn’t paying attention. I’m sorry.” Then the driver said “Where are you going? Let me drive you.” Finally, the older gentlemen got in the car. The car turned around and off they went.
I saw it going differently in my mind. I thought for sure the older guy was going to get yelled at, or worse, by the younger man. But it didn’t happen like that. Kindness replaced the anger I thought was coming. It felt good to capture that moment on that cold day. It made me feel a little warmer.
I was told about a similar thing that happened at an area school where a couple of students were in a fight. My friend who teaches at the school said she dreaded seeing one of the children’s fathers because he was always so gruff and insulting at parent-teacher meetings and other school functions.
So, on the day of the fight, the father was called in and the parent of the other child came in as well. The teacher said in walked a tiny frail-looking grandmother that was raising her grandchildren after her daughter lost custody of her children. And then in walked a giant of a man with tattoos and forearms as large as the grandmother’s whole body. The teacher asked both parents to sit down. Just then the giant started crying — whole-body shaking, full tears crying. The grandmother grabbed a tissue for the man and the teacher came around the desk and tried to comfort the man.
The man said, “I don’t know what to do. My wife left us two months ago and I just can’t figure out how to take care of these kids. She left one morning and didn’t come back. How do you do that to someone? How do you do that to these kids?”
The grandmother shared how she needed help she had gotten through the Grandfamilies Program when she had to start over raising children. She gave the man the number for Family Services and gave him her number in case he needed help until they could see him. (Jaw drop)
There are too many days that go by when we are watching things happen and we forget that people are in the middle of their own fight, and it only takes a second to help someone if we take a second to change our focus from our problem to look at things from their problem.
Along with pointing you to some services that can help you, if you need help, I want to encourage you to be an answer to someone’s problem today. It will help them and make you feel better about yourself.
Family Services provides Family Crisis Intervention, Adult Life Skills, Individualized Parenting and so much more. Call them at 304-366-4750. They are located at 1313 Locust Ave., Fairmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.