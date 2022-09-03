Who doesn’t love Isaiah 61:3, it is a verse of restoration. All the good stuff ... Beauty for ashes, joyous blessing instead of mourning, festive praise instead of despair.
But, when He said He would give us beauty for ashes we don’t realize that the ashes come from the heaps of garbage that we’ve surrounded our lives with. We protect that rubbish because we think it’s us. But then one day it all burns out of “our” control.
We think we are done, and in a sense we are. Then one day along comes a wind and the ashes scatter ... its over, but then it happens. In that wind there is a stirring, swirling and somewhere in the midst of it there is new life that’s so amazingly free. Unencumbered by what was. And there it is, that beauty we had heard about, now it’s ours! Freedom, amazing freedom.
You see, I knew anxiety. I walked that road. Thought I (me) was lost forever.
I had a lot of ashes. I could not find me anywhere. Scared and scarred not knowing where to turn how to find my way. I was told “within yourself, what do you have the power to change?” Only me and my perception.
Little by little the fear was chipped off, the scars took longer and eventually faded but as scars go, they never go away. By them I now truly know, for the first time in my life, who I really am and my determination to be free changed my perception and even my walk with God.
No longer do I feel God as my judge, I feel him as my creator. I am a part, an extension of Him. I am in Him and He is in me. Not words or works just am.
If there is one thing I would like to pass along it would be the knowing. The shame of it is that I can’t pass it on. Its a personal walk for each if us.
You see, in the last part of verse 3 it says,
“In their righteousness, they shall be like great oaks that the Lord has planted for His own glory.”
Know who you are and whose you are.
