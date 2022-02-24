Hello, Barrackville.
Looking ahead to the projected forecast, it looks to be somewhat warmer for the next 10 days. Our garden calendar suggests starting to build those raised beds now. There are a few options to build your boxes, cement blocks and wood are the most economical and steel sheeting is a bit pricier. Cedar is the most affordable wood and is naturally rot-resistant due to natural oils in the wood. Garden planning is a great thing to while away the evenings and dream of spring and summer. Spring is only 19 days away!
Congratulations Builder’s Club Honor Society
Barrackville Middle School held its induction for the Builder’s Club Honor Society on Feb. 17. Students who participate in Builder’s Club maintain a 3.25 GPA and exemplify a commitment to service, leadership, scholarship and character. Congratulations to our inductees. The following students were inducted this semester:
Brooklynn Anderson, Connor Balwanz, Mason Basnett, Myah Bias, Mason Bowers, Brycen Brown, Daisy Brumage, Roman Casuccio, Brooklynn Closson, Avery Cyrankowski, Pierson Davis, Aliyah Deane, Abri Dublin, Aubrey Efaw, Beth Glasscock, Brody Haught, Kinlee Hess, Blaike Hepner, Rylie Keener, Joshua Kucish, Luci Malick, Zaira Mangione, Kaylen Martin, Trey Martin, Paisley Matheny, Ella Mays, Cohen Miller, Mason Parrish, Andrew Poling, Matthew Ramsey, Deacon Richardson, Beowulf Reimer-Scoville, Jayden Rockwell, Lillee Rutter, Shelby Shew, Nick Smith, Cierra Snoderly, Marissa Sole, Katelynn Straight, Allison Sypolt, Kendall Sypult, Carson Toothman, Jayden Weir, Olivia Whitescarver, Cooper Wilfong and Ethan Wine.
Fairview VFD fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Fairview Fire Department from 3-6 p.m. Carry out or eat in dining available. Call 304-449-1904/1905 to place your order. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Obituary of Margaret Belle Collins Wilson
Margaret Belle Collins Wilson, 92, of Barrackville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17 at the John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living Facility in Farmington. She was born Nov. 21, 1929 in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Anise M. Morris Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Wilson. Mrs. Wilson was a 1947 graduate of Fairmont Senior High and had been a member of the Katy Baptist Church since 1968.
She worked for over 24 years as an administrative assistant with the First National Bank in Fairmont. Margaret then worked with the Marion County Board of Education as a school secretary at the Barrackville School and later retired from the Marion County School Board Office. Mrs Wilson is survived by her son, David L. Wilson, of Barrackville, and her cousins, Matilda Davis, of Fairmont, and Clyde W. and his wife Mary Davis of Fairmont. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. John Manchin and the staff at the John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living Facility for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Wilson. Memorial donations may be made to the Katy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 185, Farmington, WV 26571.
Ultimate Mountaineer Fan!
Help choose the next Ultimate Mountaineer Fan. Three finalists have been selected to share their stories. Now through Feb. 28, cast your vote for the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan. The finalist with the most votes will be the 2022 Ultimate Mountaineer Fan and win a $3,000 shopping spree and a WVU Football game day experience. Anyone who knows Dr. Jamie Moore knows he is the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan already, but please help him win this title! Just click on the link once a day and vote! Thank you! go.wvu.edu/umfvote
Healthy Marion County
Wellness is a personal matter, and we hope to make those personal decisions easier for Marion County residents by increasing their options to join in on fun ways to increase physical activity this spring. Coworkers, neighbors, classmates, and family are often those who can provide the support and motivation people need to get moving and stay active. Both in person and virtual options will be available…. More news to come! Stay tuned! Jamie Carrier, WVU Marion County Extension Office Nutrition Outreach Instructor.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
A Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival fundraiser will be held at the Lions Community Building on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will include spaghetti, 2 meatballs, salad and dessert. This event will help fund the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival expenses. Please contact Cari Casuccio, Sara Carpenter, Diana Marple, or Sharon Gump to purchase tickets. Diana Marple Barrackville2019@gmail.com for more info.
Thank You for Bridge Donation!
Guest David Reed presented a check to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival committee in the amount of $2,175.50 on behalf of Scott Tharp and the BHS Homecoming Jubilee, P.O. Box 50. This was an unexpected gift and to be used as needed toward the bridge effort. Thank you so much for this thoughtful donation!
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be held Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. This is an open public meeting and all residents are encouraged to attend.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.