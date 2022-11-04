I have spent the week substituting all around the county. A perk of my new job is that each day I am with new kids, different ages, and different locations.
It’s really giving me the opportunity to see the differences in each group firsthand. While sometimes we get preoccupied by rivalries between each of the schools, particularly our three high schools, one thing for sure is that each school is proud of their faculty and students. For the first time in history, all three Marion County high schools seem to be destined for playoff action. The famous East-West game will be played tonight while our own Huskies end regular season action at Woodcutter Stadium this evening. No matter if you are a bee, polar bear, or our beloved husky, let’s all wish them well tonight and hope for a State Champion victory from Marion County in 2022. They’ve worked hard and deserve it!
Around town
There is a hearing aid on the lamb in Farmington. If you find one near the Catholic Church, please let Fred Priester or Alice know. There won’t be an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Peter’s this week due to the ongoing 100 year Celebration of the parish. There will be a special Mass with Bishop Brennan at 4 p.m. followed by a catered dinner at 5:30 p.m. The Baker’s Nook invites you to stop by and purchase your stocking or simply make a donation to support the Christmas Toy Shop. Each stocking purchased ensures children around the county have a Christmas this year. Today’s special at the Nook is their creamed chicken over biscuit with mashed potatoes and green beans for just $12.50.
News from the North
All proceeds from Friday’s Senior Night 50/50 drawing at North Marion will be donated to the family of Jacob Morton, of Clay County, who was severely injured in a car accident earlier this week. The guy that they call “Salty,” is a member of the Panthers football team and is currently hospitalized at the Charleston Area Medical Center where he will have a long road to recovery but has been receiving lots of love from his community and fellow teammates. While we honor our seniors, please keep this young man and his family in your prayers and support this fundraiser.
Marion County FFA holds their “Future Farmers for Families” toy and clothing drive now until Dec. 12. Items collected will be used to benefit the Healthy Grandfamilies program in Marion County Schools. These families will have the opportunity to come shop and have their gifts wrapped for their grandchildren on Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Technical Center. Be sure to stop by the Fairmont Tractor Supply Co. to shop or drop off your new items! You can also drop off items to Marion County Tech Center. Big congratulations to the West Virginia, Marion County FFA Horse Evaluation Team! Bronze individuals are Abby Getz and Brooke Toothman. Silver individuals are Hayley Ford and Brenden Payton. As a team they are Silver Emblem! The NMHS Robotics team is hosting a spaghetti dinner tomorrow from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. You can buy them online, from a team member or in person on the day of the event. Online tickets need to have a receipt shown upon pick up to verify purchase. You can dine in at the NMHS Cafeteria or drive through for your meal. Tickets include pasta, meatballs, salad and dessert.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jenna Gum-Johnson, Marry Woods, Helena Swiger, Kathy Pitek, Bentley Chambers, Irene Longwell, Noah Hess, Kathy Pitman, and Cameron Craig.
Ins and Outs
Next week is the soup, sandwich and dessert dinner at the Fairview Senior Center. Join them on Veteran’s day from 4-7 p.m. for a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored and everyone is welcome. The Mannington Church of the Nazarene on Husky Highway/Rt. 250 (near the Rachel intersection and NMHS) will have a Veterans Tribute on Sunday at 10:30 am. All are invited.
You can also get some good eats tomorrow at the pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department from 3-6 p.m. Eat in dining or carry out for customers is available and you can call 304-449-1904/1905 for carry out orders. Besides pizza and antipasto or tossed salads, ground chuck hoagies, steak sandwich, pork barbecue, hot dogs, and fries are also on the menu. All profits benefit the fire department. The Fairview Angel Tree Program is taking applications for those in need of assistance this holiday season. If you live in the school district of the town of Fairview you can register until Nov. 21 at the town hall. This is for children ages pre-K through 12th and everything remains confidential including your name and personal information. Please have clothing sizes and toy wishlist for children available when you sign up. Fairview town hall is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you can contact Lisa at 304-449-1642.
School daze
Don’t forget that next week is a three-day week for all Marion County students. Nov. 8 school will close for Election Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Nov. 16 is a 2-hour delay for all students. Thanksgiving Break is scheduled for Nov. 21-25 this year. The Superhero Strides 5k Hosted by Monongah Elementary PTO is scheduled for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration is now open and you can go online at https://form.jotform.com/222544833545155 to sign up. Participants dress up as their favorite superheroes and do a 5K run/walk to support the school. The run will start at the Monongah Trailhead—West Fork River Trail near the town hall. After the race, there will be hot chocolate, water, and snacks available. Adult Registration Fee with T-shirt is $25 ( age 18 & up) Adult Registration Fee No T-shirt is $15 ( age 18 & up), Kids fee with T-shirt is $10 (age 4-17), and Kids fee No T-shirt $5 (age 4-17). Payment can be made via Venmo @MonongahElementarypto or contact Kara at 304-657-5923 to arrange other payment methods.
Final thoughts
I have new contact information for the column! Please jot it down so you can reach me at stephaniecummons@gmail.com or text/voicemail me at 304-838-5449. I’ll no longer be in office so that’s the best way to get a hold of me unless you see me out and about. You may also mail things to me at P.O. Box 513, Farmington, WV 26571. Stay safe, Farmers, and have a blessed week as we start the month of thankfulness.
