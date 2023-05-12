The Town of White Hall would like to thank everyone who came out to our Spring Fling on May 6. We would also like to thank all the food vendors, craft vendors, car clubs and Miss Pockets, who attended the event. All proceeds from the event were donated to the Marion County Humane Society.
Special Thank You to Officer Brian Hawkins
At the May 8 White Hall Town Council meeting, Police Chief Geno Guerrieri presented Officer Brian Hawkins with a Life Saver’s Award for his action on April 1 that saved the life of an 8-year-old girl.
Veteran’s Banners
The Town of White Hall is requesting that anyone who is interested in hanging a banner to honor a veteran, please have your picture turned into the Public Safety Building by May 19. Or you can email pictures to lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org alone with the name, rank, and branch of service of your vet.
Farmers and Artisans Market
The White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market will open for the 2023 season on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the White Hall Public Safety Building. Market will be held every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month until Oct. 14.
Anyone interested in participating in the event can contact Lori Riffee at 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. You can also join the White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market page on Facebook for a vendor’s application and a copy of our rules. Vendors will be able to post the items they will be selling on this site.
White Hall Elementary
May 15-19: Make up testing for WVGSA
May 15: Bright Beginnings tours kindergarten rooms at 10-10:30 a.m.
May 16: Step Up Day, fourth graders visit West Fairmont Middle
May 17: Professional Learning Meeting, 2 Hour Delay
May 18: Special Olympics (rain date will be May 19)
May 22: Field trip to Fairmont State to see “Beauty and the Beast”
May 25: Announce May Terrific Kids
May 25: Fourth grade graduation.
May 26: PBIS Celebration
May 26: End of iReady diagnostic (3rd diagnostic)
May 29: Holiday
May 31: Last day for students
Thank you to the White Hall community that sent cards and gifts for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.
Things to do this weekend
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up is May 13 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
Junk is prohibited from being removed from the dumpsters.
Items not allowed include tires, oil, car batteries, anything that contains Freon, for example, if it’s a refrigerator it must have an HVAC tag confirming no freon. Wet paint is prohibited, but dried out paint is OK, as well as TVs.
The Flower Barn will be set up outside of its new shop location on Mother’s Day morning, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday. May 14. They will supply an array of vases. Children can pick out two flowers and one soap from DD Bombs. They will also have a craft table for the children to make Mother’s Day cards to add to the flowers. The Flower Barn is located at the Middletown Commons (beside White Hall Spirits). The price is $20 per child.
Upcoming events
City of Pleasant Valley Community Wide Yard Sale is May 19-21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Communities included are Millersville, Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont, and Pleasant Valley.
Marion County Rescue Squad is offering First Aid & CPR classes May 27. CPR/First Aid for the public runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Providers is from 1-4 p.m. and costs $50. Both classes will be held at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
The Town of White Hall will host a Health Fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
