If you didn’t know our little town boasts a Lions Club that has been our only active civic organization for quite a few years, they were chartered Dec. 10, 1957.
Lions meet the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief — to serve their community. This is certainly what our club does! Membership has diminished in the last couple of years but still serves the community in many ways.
The Lions Club community hall is rented out for birthdays and private celebrations. I was in a sticky situation last year during a COVID surge and was able to use the kitchen to decorate a wedding cake and 200 plus cupcakes. But the club also donates the use of the hall for fundraising and emergency situations. This organization is the only sponsor of our annual Christmas In Our Town event. Hall rental funds and donations go towards paying the major attractions that come to the parade as well as donating towards the local bands that make an appearance. If you are interested in joining this great club, contact Sharon Gump or Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council will meet Tuesday, Aug.16 at 7 p.m. at town hall at 716 Pike St.
Spaghetti Dinner
Please mark your calendar for a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for neighbor Ernest Chase, formerly of Monumental. This dinner will help raise funds for his Glioblastoma treatment and care. Aug. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at the Barrackville Community Building. The cost for adults is $10; Ages 5-12: $5; and children under 5 are free, there will raffle baskets to donate towards, as well. Ernie was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his retirement and move south. Please attend or donate toward this cause for a neighbor in need. You may make direct Paypal donations to rhondachase61@gmail.com or Venmo to amandatoothman86
K9 Paint Party
Last chance to sign up to support our officers. There will be a paint party fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. The party will raise funds for a K9 for the Barrackville police department. The painting will be on a 11x14 canvas in acrylics, it will be the American Flag Sky with trees silhouetted in the foreground. This is an easy painting, and all are encouraged to join, registration will be limited to 25 and will be $25 per person. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com to reserve a seat or call Diana at 304-376-1759. Please support this great cause!
Congratulations Blaike Hepner
Congratulations to Blaike Hepner a 13-year-old, 8th grade student at Barrackville Middle School for being crowned 2022 Mannington District Fair Teen Queen. Fair Queen responsibilities don’t end with the fair, she will serve to be a face of the fair all year. She will participate in statewide civic events, join in parades and connect with young girls and encourage them to be themselves and take leadership roles in their community. Congratulations Blaike!
Christmas In Our Town
Anyone interested in helping the Lions Club who sponsors the Christmas In Our Town event, please join us. A meeting will be held in the Lions Club Building on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. Past events have included, the “Chili Hut,” crafts vendors, hot chocolate, a parade, the bridge lighting, and fireworks. Help is needed in all areas so please attend the meeting if you are able. New ideas are welcome! Let’s make this after COVID celebration the best!
Family Fun Night
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host a Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages are invited to join in for an evening of fun that includes something for all ages. Included in this fun night will be water games. If you participate in water games, you will get wet. There will also be a designated “dry zone” for guests to visit and watch the fun. There will be a school item giveaway for anyone who would like to participate. Get a start on gathering school supplies. here will be a backpack tag craft for those who want to create a backpack tag. Watermelon will be served during this fun family night. Come out and connect with your neighbors and friends.
Bethesda Youth Fellowship
Mark your calendar. Bethesda Youth Fellowship) is back. Please join us this Sunday, Aug. 14 for a fun-filled pizza party to celebrate the return of our Sunday evening youth program. Classes for kids 4 years old-12th graders. If you enjoyed VBS, you will love a VBS feel each Sunday evening for Bible study, crafts, and games. Teens will enjoy Bible study, fellowship, and recreation. Please join us.
Tips on Saving Water
Store cold water in the fridge. Instead of running the tap and waiting for the water to cool off each time you want a cold glass of water, fill up a pitcher or two and store them in your refrigerator. This works well if you use a pitcher with a water filter attached.
Take shorter showers. By reducing the time you shower by just four minutes, you can save almost 4,000 gallons of water per year. Focus on getting in and getting out. This can save as much as $100 on an annual basis and may help you save money on other utility bills, such as gas and electricity.
Don’t let the water run when shaving or brushing your teeth. To rinse off your razor while shaving, just keep a cup of hot water next to you and dip it in every so often. When brushing your teeth, fill up your rinse cup and turn off the faucet.
Install a low-flow shower head to reduce the amount of water you use while showering by as much as 50 percent.
Run full loads of dishes and laundry. If you load your dishwasher properly, you’ll fit in as much dishes as possible. Running it only when it’s full reduces the number of times you need to run it. Likewise, to save water when doing laundry, only run the washer when you have a full load of dirty clothes.
Don’t hand-wash dishes. You use 1/6 less water by running a full load in the dishwasher. When you’re rinsing your dishes before they go in, don’t run the tap. Instead, fill up a container with a small amount of water and rinse off all the excess from your dishes with that.
When it comes to saving money, leave no stone unturned. Even if you only reduce your water bill by $25 each month, that’s an extra $300 in savings at the end of the year. —US News, David Burke
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
